President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, declared a State of Emergency in Rivers state

Tinubu suspended Governor Sim Fubara and lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months

This article explained the step-by-step procedures on how the President can declare a State of Emergency in any state in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is empowered by law to declare a State of Emergency in any state in the country.

This is according to Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Tinubu made the proclamation during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, the process of declaring a State of Emergency involves the following steps:

1. Grounds for Declaration

There is a war or a major security threat.

There is a breakdown of public order and safety.

A natural disaster (like floods or epidemics) has severely affected the state.

The state government is unable to function properly.

The governor of the state requests it

2. Procedure for Declaration

The President must issue an official proclamation of a state of emergency.

The National Assembly (Senate & House of Representatives) must approve the declaration within two days (if in session) or 10 days (if not in session).

If the National Assembly approves, the State of Emergency remains in force for six months (and can be extended if necessary).

3. Effect of a State of Emergency

The federal government may take over the functions of the state government.

Security forces (military, police) may be deployed to restore order.

Certain civil rights (e.g., movement, assembly) may be restricted.

The Governor and State Assembly may be suspended (though this is controversial).

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu appointed former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibokette Ibas, as the sole administrator for Rivers state.

President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of assembly for six months.

Tinubu noted that his actions were in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.

Rivers govt speaks as Tinubu declares State of Emergency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers state government on Tuesday night, March 18, said it is early to make comments on the presidential declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Joseph Johnson, commissioner of information and communications, said it was too hasty for the government to take any position.

“The president has made a declaration and what do you think we can say? I think it is too hasty to make any comment about it.”

