Nigerian actress Ekene Umenwa and one of her close friends Deacon Famous made it to the frontline of blogs

This development happened shortly after Deacon Famous’ white wedding ceremony to his Ghanaian heartthrob in Asaba

While the reasons for their quarrel are yet to be confirmed, some allegations about the two made waves online, triggering reactions from their fans

Nigerian actress Ekene Umenwa and her industry companion Deacon Famous whose real name is real name Udaya Awesome Chidiebere appear to be facing some misunderstandings.

A recent report went viral showing that Ekene unfollowed her friend Deacon Famous on Instagram who in the same light returned the favour.

This came barely 2 days after Deacon Famous’ lavish wedding in Asaba.

Unconfirmed sources revealed that even at the wedding, there seemed to have been a little tension between the besties as Ekene arrived at the venue which is so unlike her.

While Legit.ng has yet to gather enough information around their sudden move, the two friends have become a trending topic on the internet.

Legit.ng previously reported that the traditional Deacon Famous' traditional wedding made the news as he tied the nuptial knot with his Ghanaian bride, Mawusi Faith.

He wore a Ghanaian Kente wrapper across his shoulder with the assistance of a man. The groom combined it with a headpiece and slippers.

He displayed different angles of his outfit as he prepared to marry his bride.

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss arrived in Ghana to support his friend as he got married traditionally. The groom was present to welcome him.

Nollywood actress and content creator Etinosa Idemudia was also present to witness the glamorous occasion. Skit maker Chukwuebuka Amuzie, aka Brain Jotter, was also sighted at the airport as Deacon Famous welcomed him to Ghana for his wedding.

Ekene Umenwa and Deacon Famous trend online

trendzwithrho wrote:

"The guys wife is she serious? Should I form enemy with my besties enemy or ex? Good Ekene unfollowed no bad energy."

adorableesq said:

"So because he married you, his best friend should cut ties with her friend??? Oh chim."

gifted_okon wrote:

"And it seems Ekene deleted the post oo! Like is the wife serious? So make Ekene no post her Igbo sister because of what?"

maryvenia said;

"Why do I feel like he married a Ghanaian because Moses his friend did and he wanted same attention (not so allegedly)."

omoboriola_adebisi wrote:

"Aww she obviously meant no harm 😢 somebody will sit down jeje you people will introduce the love of your life to us ,make us love the person like family then you guys will break up then expect us to turn to there enemy Maka how na 😩😩😩 ehn"

lady_preshyy said:

"Ekene likes the Ex more allegedly. Me too love the Ex."

irene_oge wrote:

"So, the "Christian Wife" wants another woman to help her keep malice with another woman?"

chizzysweetest said:

"Ekene cannot be an enemy to uli because she was his ex nawaoooo ,why didn’t he marry uli sef if I may ask mycheeew."

maryvenia wrote:

"She should be happy sef he didn’t marry her. Deep down I feel he didn’t love the Ghanaian girl but wanted to follow Moses. He was in a relationship when wanting me to go out on a date with him. So he wasn’t faithful to the Ada sef(not so allegedly)."

Deacon Famous blasts critics of Ekene, Moses Bliss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deacon Famous had explained what happened at actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding after the actress knelt for Moses Bliss.

He said that Ekene was on her knees to reverence God and the grace of the creator on Bliss' life and not to worship the singer.

Famous stated that the actress' husband also knelt because Bliss prayed for the two of them.

