A video from Deacon Famous' proposal to his former lover and actress Ada Uli has surfaced on social media

Deacon Famous whose real name is Udaya Awesome Chidiebere has been caught up in a new drama following reports of misunderstands between him and actress Ekene Umenwa.

Deacon Famous spotted with his ex-fiancee after proposal. Credit: deaconfamous/adauli

According to the reports, Umenwa and Deacon Famous unfollowed each other barely two days after the latter's lavish wedding.

The unfollowing reportedly stemmed from Umenwa’s birthday post to Deacon Famous’ ex-girlfriend, actress Ada Uli.

It was alleged that Deacon Famous’ wife was displeased that Umenwa maintained ties with her husband’s ex.

Old video from Deacon Famous' proposal emerges

An old video from Deacon Famous' propose to his ex, actress Ada Uli has resurfaced online amid his misunderstanding with Ekene Umenwa.

According to the reports, Deacon Famous proposed to Ada in 2022 and the duo were still together until after the comedian attended Moses Bliss’ traditional wedding in Ghana.

Deacon Famous' ex-fiancee flaunts ring in old video. Credit: deaconfamous

Deacon Famous was said to have broken up with Ada months after.

"When people asked him, he allegedly said he was waiting and praying for the right one and now he has found the right one," Cutie Julls alleged.

Watch old video from Deacon Famous' proposal to his ex, actress Ada Uli below:

Reactions trail Deacon Famous' old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as several netizens berated the comedian. Read the reactions below:

ehrhykha said:

"Nevertheless, Ada is very beautiful, I pray she gets someone who will treat her like the queen she is. Congratulations to the groom and bride."

antobaybeh wrote:

"He tried all his best to make the wedding trend e no gree trend."

okafor_agnes said:

"She actually limited herself, God wants something better for her."

uchy4luv reacted:

"His karma dey wait for am for front. Ada is a very nice girl."

jenny_oma3 said:

"Lesson: No allow man wey never marry you post you up and down on social Media... Next."

ebonie_27 wrote:

"She's actually more beautiful that the stiff Ghanaian wife. Baby girl don't worry God will send you a better man."

dumebi_julz said:

"Just imagine ..... why engage her when deep down you know you don't want to marry her make it no sha hear story about you and your chosen one."

Deacon Famous blasts critics of Ekene, Moses Bliss

Legit.ng previously reported that Deacon Famous explained what happened at actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding after the actress knelt for Moses Bliss.

According to Deacon Famous, Ekene was on her knees to reverence God and the grace of the creator on Bliss' life and not to worship the singer.

Famous stated that the actress' husband also knelt because Bliss prayed for the two of them.

