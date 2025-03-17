Popular Nigerian musician Davido sure knows how to make himself and his family a trending topic on the internet

The Grammy-nominated artist, who recently buzzed the internet with a throwback video of himself and former lover Sophia Momodu made another move

The twin dad shared a picture of his wife Chioma lounging in his private jet, showing the range of designer bags in her possession

Nigerian singer Davido whose real name is David Adeleke has moved past the controversy he stirred in the early hours of Monday, March 17 to gush over his wife Chioma.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats star made waves online after he mistakenly shared a throwback video of himself with his ex-lover, Sophia Momodu.

What the past lovers were doing in a room captured the attention of many as the video went viral online.

In a now-deleted post on the artist's Snapchat, he was seen lying on a bed and having fun with Sophia Momodu. The past lovers were engaged in a light heated moment that caused both of them to giggle.

However, when Sophia noticed that a camera was capturing them, she immediately came back to her normal self.

A few hours after the clip went viral online, Davido shared a picture of him and his wife Chioma unwinding in their private jet.

The twin mum rested on one of the high-quality leather sofas with three of her multi-million naira Birkin arranged around her leg side.

The picture of the renowned chef with her designer belongings went viral on social media.

See the picture below:

Davido and wife’s Birkin bags trend

See what netizens are saying about the viral picture:

arohotel wrote:

"Chioma Adeleke Most Beautiful and Adorable."

maamaupdate said:

"Our beautiful first Lady Chioma may God Almighty continue to bless your Union."

naija_rich_kids wrote:

"I’m sure he’s the one that brought them out to take picture."

isi_beediva reacted:

"Is she carring all 3 bags at once ?? Una too do."

lollypoping1 wrote:

"Wahala, wetin be all this show off make he go open birkin bags shop for her instead of all this she one carry everything at once I tire ooooooo."

preyee_baby said:

"Things we would love to see - faithfulness to your wife 🙏🏼. Really nothing else."

ojochege wrote:

"After the Snapchat shenanigan 😂😂😂😂😂 wahala is that you."

flexypretty1 said:

"Yes ooo show them off… e no easy. I launch mine yesterday to church 13,400 no be beans."

official__jessie wrote:

"The bag na food mtchewww…people Dey suffer una Dey show us Hermes bags..it’s not like he wants to share it or something…abeg abeg we have a lot going on now to be to see people wey nothing Dey bother for the country."

Chioma Adeleke changes profile photo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, changed her Instagram profile photo to that of her late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

This follows the remembrance of his second death anniversary, which threw social media into a gloomy mood on October 31.

Since Ifeanyi's death, Chioma has failed to update her official Instagram page, so it was quite easy for eagle-eyed netizens to spot her update.

