Step into a world where style meets culture and witness the dazzling fashion moments of Big Brother stars as they embrace the rich heritage of kente ensembles.

From the pulsating energy of the Big Brother House to glamorous red carpets, these talented individuals have left an indelible mark with their impeccable fashion choices.

Some Big Brother stars have rocked the kente look Credit: @ms_jmk, @nengiofficial, @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

In vibrant colours and intricate patterns, they effortlessly combine tradition and trend, captivating audiences with their sartorial prowess.

Join us on a journey through six unforgettable occasions when BBNaija stars graced the spotlight, exuding grace and elegance in mesmerising kente outfits that set hearts racing and fashion standards soaring.

1. Tacha Akide

Tacha who revealed she partly hails from the Black Star nation shared some photos back in 2020, in honour of the country.

She paired her kente with a silk headscarf.

2. Alex Unusual

The reality star wowed her fans when she posted a photo in a traditional Ghanaian look.

Here, she draped a colourful kente wrapper over a white dress and adorned the look with colourful beads.

3. Nengi Hampson

To celebrate Ghana's Independence anniversary, Nengi blessed her fans with a colourful garb.

She finished off the look with some gold flipflops.

4. Khosi Twala

The winner of the first edition of Big Brother Titans recently shared photos of herself in kente garb.

She topped her look with a golden tiara.

5. JMK

The curvaceous Big Brother Naija star looked gorgeous in her kente garb.

She accessorised with gold beads, adorning her hair with them.

6. Liquorose

The Shine Ya Eyes star also celebrated Ghana's Independence Day anniversary with kente garb.

She opted for a blue look and accessorised with gold beads and a horsetail.

