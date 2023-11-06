Actor Deacon Famous has explained what happened at Ekene Umenwa'a's wedding after the actress knelt for Moses Bliss

He said that Ekene was on her knees to reference God and the grace of the creator on Bliss' life and not to worship the singer

Famous also stated that the actress's husband also knelt because Bliss prayed for the two of them

Nollywood actor and skit maker Udaya Chidiebere, aka Deacon Famous, is unhappy with how people slammed Moses Bliss, who performed at his friend actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding over the weekend.

Recall Legit. ng had reported that Frank Edoho blasted Bliss after Umenwa knelt for him when he was singing at the event.

Taking to social media, Deacon Famous stated that Umenwa wanted a worship session for her wedding, and she tried to get Bliss to perform, but he was too busy. He had to step in as a friend, and he successfully got Bliss, who is Umenwa's favourite gospel artist.

Deacon Famous faults people abusing Moses Bliss

Deacon Famous berated those who ridiculed Umenwa and her husband for kneeling before Bliss. He said they worshipped God at their star-studded wedding, and their act was not for any man.

He added that pastors often tell their congregation to kneel in church to worship God, which does not mean they are referencing the clergy but God, their creator.

Deacon Famous says Ekene's sister knelt for him

While supporting his argument, the skit maker added that Ekene's sister also knelt to appreciate him for supporting the actress.

Several other people went on their kneels during the worship because the anointing Bliss had touched them.

Fans react to Deacon Famous video about Moses Bliss

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Bliss because of Umenwa's wedding. Here are some of the comments below.

@blessingjessicaobasi:

"My brother, you don't OWE ANYONE any explanation!. However anyone chooses to honor is nobody's business, People always find a way to drive a negative narrative when a good thing is happening."

@kleanson':

"Deacon you get time to explain, I am not complaining.. God bless you real good my brother."

@nonso_ugez':

"Brother man that many people they have their mouth they can say anything they wish to say the more they say it the more higher we go."

@atoloko_tv:

"Me way no be the blideeee when I Dey watch the video I Dey cry talkless of say na me I for sleep for ground use body Dey clean floor one of the best wedding in benin, may God bless their wedding."

@israelsofttouch:

"No be some of their wives to be Dey remove bra for people husbands for show whey dem for no invite them????

@bsignatures_official:

"It's wasn't Moses she was kneeling down for, she's respecting the grace he carries."

@idowusamuelayodele:

"If na Davido or Wizkid una no dey see how ecstatic the celebrant develop. Why will they condem what happened in the video."

@cindyhairline:

"Marriage when never reach a day old una don deh find way to scatter am with una nonsense negative thoughts, make thunder no visit una o, if she knee down for Moses unkor na una wedding? Na una wife? Make una learn to look at una chest..first remove dirty wey deh una eyes o."

@nwa.oriaku:

"She went on her knees and so??? Ewu, If it's secular musician now they won't complain. Ndi Uchu."

@success_032:

"You don't owe anyone any Explanation jare, God will bless you for all you do for her."

Ekene Umenwa's husband slams online in-laws for kneeling for Moses Bliss.

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Ekene Umenwa had to defend his action and that of his wife during their wedding.

The two had knelt when Bliss was ministering at their ceremony, and fans were not happy with such an act.

He called out a blogger on his social media page and said God was involved in his wedding. He also thanked Bliss for the pleasant surprise at his wedding.

