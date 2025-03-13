Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin showed the growth of their incoming third child.

In a video post shared online, the actress was seen dancing with her heavy baby bump with Lawrence Oyor’s Favour playing in the background

Following that, the controversial preacher revealed the number of children he and Judy were working on having, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie got the internet buzzing lately as he shared a glimpse of his family with his second wife Judy Austin.

The controversial filmmaker shared a video of his second wife flaunting her heavy baby bump while dancing to Lawrence Oyor’s song Favour.

In the post, Yul Edochie is expressing excitement and pride about his partner Judy Austin.

He went on to mention that they already have two children, with one more on the way.

Speaking further, Yul also indicated that they plan to have more children in the future, possibly a total of seven.

The renowned thespian highlighted his admiration for the actress and declared his love for her.

“2 down, 1 loading. 5 more to go.Ijele Odogwu @judyaustin1. You’re doing well, my love. I love you,: he wrote.

Legit.ng also reported that actress Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are rumoured to be expecting a third child together to the surprise of netizens.

This was after Yul Edochie posted a video of Judy Austin rubbing her baby bump and praising him on social media.

Yul posted another video of a heavily pregnant Judy Austin and he accompanied it with a caption explaining that his second wife sent it to him. According to the Nollywood star, it was enough reason to give her the world.

In the video, Judy Austin wore a pink dress as she sat down rubbing her grown belly. The actress called her man a strategic striker. The film star called herself the luckiest woman in the world for having Yul as her husband.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

beauty_paradise_350 said:

"Baby making machine."

ruthisaac8627 wrote:

"Baby factory."

life_builders1 reacted:

"Safe Delivery Dear👏❤️ @judyaustin1 @yuledochie CONGRATULATIONS Fam🥂 GOD BLESS YOU and YOURS!"

payme.nt001 said:

"More strength and more love 😍 ,,, no hate comments pls , na our fellow human being."

weightlossby_tee wrote:

"2down where the other children you had you don abandon dem."

judy_obasiyul_autism1 said:

"More imbes to go to polute the earth. No quality pikin just alot of defective slow children. More strength to your vajaayjaay."

quee_nsabin said:

"Frust.rated people. We control you guys like TV and remote.. the feae of finally un relevant on the media space will continue to make u both remain our Clowns. Keep the foolery coming. We no dey tire."

tesha_nita101 wrote:

"One Dey fly Dey make money while d other don turn baby making machine."

Judy Austin shares clip of her and Yul Edochie’s 1st son

In a previous report, Judy Austin got many talking about her son’s paternity recently.

Judy, in post shared on social media, showed off her son’s full face and bragged about how he looked like his father.

Most of her followers and netizens questioned the actress on who the father of the young boy was, as they claimed he looked more like her former husband.

