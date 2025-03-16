Verydarkman has reacted to a viral video of a serving Corps member in Lagos crying out over threats from the NYSC board

The NYSC lady went viral on social media for calling out Tinubu's government over the current economic situation

Verydarkman in a video defended the NYSC member as he made an offer to her if she fails to find a job over her comment

Social media critic Martis Otse aka Verydarkman has also joined Nigerians in reacting to a trending video of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Lagos State crying out over a threat she received from the scheme board following her online post about the rising costs of commodities in the country.

Recall that reporting that the female Corps member had expressed how frustrated she was over the high cost of goods in the market, calling President Bola Tinubu’s government a “terrible” one.

Hours after she posted another video in which she was receiving calls from an individual alleged to be an NYSC official, who told her to bring down the initial clip she shared online.

VDM reacts to NYSC member's video

The social media critic in a video he shared on his page defended the NYSC member as she said she was right with her comment about Tinubu's administration.

According to VDM, nothing would happen to the Corps member since she spoke out. He also made an offer to her if she was unable to get a job over her comment.

"They go don blacklist you like this, you no get work, no worry we dey here, if the going get tough for you and you try private sector and them no collect you, come we go find work give you

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions trail VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Verydarkman's post, read them below:

olabisof_lag23 said:

"Omo them wan take our life for this country."

jonnysignature reacted:

"Country wey normal basic things dey turn luxury, it’s so crazy."

Ayomidey79 wrote:

"Brr money wey I dey spend as an I.T student sef no be small thing before I even see placement nko I waka tire for work wey I wan do free oooo no be say dem go pay me na soso we'll get back to you imagine people wey come dey find work wey go dey pay them. No free blow."

Ghostmode72 said:

"I dey pay 54k for electricity monthly,I run to collect prepaid not knowing nah that one go later finish my life."

Easy_Bay2 said:

"As person dey plan hin life everyday Na so Nigeria economy the scatter person plan."

oneadedolapo

"In nigeria we can't speak our minds because if we do, they will try to silence us. And this is a country that is governed with law in it. Government are using their power to threaten us. Imagine!!!"

VDM meets Igbo traders in China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VDM shared a video of how Igbo traders received him in China.

The video showed the traders expressing excitement as they took pictures of the critic.

The show of love for VDM comes amid claims he travelled to China to expose Igbo traders.

