VDM has shared a video of himself with some Igbo traders in China as he and his friend Dkokopee remain in the Asian country

Contrary to what many expected, the video showed how Igbo traders reacted when they saw VeryDarkMan in their midst

The video of VeryDarkman and Igbo traders has stirred reactions as Nigerians dropped opinions on how the critic was received

Social media critic Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has shared a video of him with Igbo traders in China.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan travelled to the Asian country some weeks back to help fight against fraud and scammers affecting Nigerian business owners and suppliers/manufacturers in China.

Igbo traders give VDM heroic welcome in China. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He disclosed that his mission in the foreign country was to expose the hidden fraudulent dealings involving Chinese suppliers, manufacturers, and Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Legit.ng also reported that VDM responded to a man, who claimed he went to China to expose Igbos.

Igbo traders' reaction after seeing VDM

VDM received a heroic welcome as the traders expressed their excitement to have him in their midst.

Many could be seen happily pulling out their phones to take pictures with VeryDarkMan, who was equally excited to meet Nigerians in China.

VDM also had a chat with some of the key members as he also spoke highly about Igbos in and outside Nigeria.

VDM speaks with Igbo traders in China. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The critic in a caption of the video disclosed he had gone out to get a Chinese SIM card for his phone only to find himself in the midst of Igbo traders in China.

"Omo this evening I say make I go buy China SIM card because it’s hard to access my social media if I leave the hotel then guy that takes us around been say he no sure say shops go dey open because E don late,we sha decided to go and try ooo guess what as we just enter one place for the SIM card omo see men(IGBO MEN HOLD GROUD OOO)," he wrote in the caption.

Watch video showing VDM with Igbo traders in China:

Reactions trail VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed VDM's video as many applauded him. Read the comments below:

djpopkinzy said:

"Igbo like MTN, you go see them anywhere. I love that tribe."

_solos_photos_ said:

"VDM with the heart of God, you can hate him but can never change the grace upon him. No man. God got him and ratels got him too."

queen_treasure4u wrote:

"@verydarkblackman See movement na... Grace overload I will keep saying it: only evil spirits will hate on VDM."

kingofxperience said:

"Na only igbos wey never chop dey beef VDM."

leadersbeautyplace2 said:

"No wonder @comediandeeone the town cryer is out again."

awoken.65 said:

"If deeworm see this video he go upload another warning say make igbos no follow VDM strike deal."

VDM shares his pain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the critic was not happy as he shared what he had been going through with his fans online.

According to VDM, the number of his enemies had increased as everyone he fought against joined the growing list.

VDM also claimed that he was battling poor eyesight as a result of staying online, reading messages every day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng