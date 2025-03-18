A Lagos National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, known on social media as Raye, is trending online for criticising President Tinubu

Raye's criticism of the president and tagging Lagos as a "smelling state" has been met with mixed feelings, with many Nigerians throwing their weight behind her

However, a female corps member said Raye's action has made NYSC where she serves to issue them two strict warnings

A female corps member, @dii_imma, has shared two strict warnings NYSC gave them following Raye's rant against President Tinubu and Lagos state, which has made her the talk of social media.

In a tweet on X, @dii_imma disclosed that corps members were told to "put their phones down."

A corps member said they were given strict warnings. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, Instagram/@Sheddy

Source: Getty Images

She added that they were also given strict warning about making utterances against the government if they want their certificates after completing their service. She tweeted:

"They told everybody to put down their phones and gave us strict warning about speaking about the government if we want to collect our certificates. Oya nau."

In the comment section, the corps member marvelled that they summoned corps members under the guise of sharing rice to them, only to give them warnings and order them home.

"What’s funny is they told us to wait that they wanted to share rice for corpers only for them to address us with this and tell us to go home."

A corps member says they were warned against making utterances about the government. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

See her tweet below:

Corps member's tweet stirs reactions

@Chemmer_F said:

"If people can't rebel against oppression in their youth, they'll never rebel in their latter years.

"I fear that they've succeeded in caging many young people in this country for life.

"All that energy, all that vigour, yet people can't stand for anything."

@Ashokoto said:

"You should have recorded for us.

"Me and you would have shared my own certificate, it's sitting down useless somewhere under the box 😂."

@MonsieurEmmy1 said:

"No civil disobedience! This would have been a golden opportunity for everybody to go home and start speaking up. Dare them to deny everybody the nysc certificate."

@phireman_ said:

"Your certificate is out and ready since your POP in camp ; when you receive it you will see the date on it as that of when you did POP from your NYSC orientation camp , and it's in your states nysc main secretariat, if you don't even collect it on that day, you can go to abuja."

@Ezedavid1994 said:

"In their view, if they can tame NYSC members, they've tamed over 180M hungry Nigerians."

@mowaseife said:

"Talk about the 77k that was promised…NO🤐.

"Threaten people about speaking up…that’s where they’ll find their voice.

"Useless people."

@UTDobiya said:

"I am sure someone must have recorded it still even after being told to put down phones 😂."

@Ehbukha said:

“Someone slept. before sleeping, he requested that they should wake him up from sleep when the country gets better, he die from the sleep.”

Corper apologises for calling Lagos "smelling state"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the viral NYSC member Ushie Rita Uguamaye had apologised for calling Lagos a "smelling state."

In a statement, the young lady clarified that her remarks were not intended to ridicule the state or Lagosians.

In a viral video, the corps member had openly criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a "terrible president". She also stated that Lagos has an unpleasant odour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng