NYSC member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, who faced backlash for criticising President Tinubu and calling Lagos a "smelling state," has issued an apology

Following the controversy, Uguamaye alleged that she received threats and was summoned to the NYSC LGI office in Eti-Osa for questioning

In a statement on TikTok, she expressed regret for offending Lagosians, clarifying that her remarks were based on personal experience and not meant to demean the state

Ushie Rita Uguamaye, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, recently queried for calling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a terrible leader, has tendered an open apology to Lagosians.

Uguamaye recently sparked widespread debate after sharing a TikTok video describing Lagos as a state that smells (has an unpleasant odour). She lamented Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions and openly criticised President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Following the video's circulation, she claimed she received threats due to her remarks.

In response, the NYSC summoned her to appear before the LGI office at Eti-Osa 3 on Monday, March 17, at 10 a.m., drawing significant attention to the case.

NYSC lady apologises to Lagosians

In a lengthy post shared on her TikTok page on Monday, March 17, Rita, the embattled NYSC member, serving in Lagos state, referred to as @talktoraye, acknowledged the emotional reactions of many Lagosians and expressed regret for any offence her statement caused.

She emphasised that her comment was not intended to disrespect the state or its people.

Uguamaye said:

"I want to first of all state that I am sorry to the people who were born and raised in Lagos state if you feel offended by what I said, I am sorry. But as a visitor here, I could tell there was a difference in the atmosphere and quality of air here.

"If the way that I put it triggered your emotions and the love for your birth state, I am sorry. I didn't mean to talk down on your birth state.

"When I started the 30 days rant challenge, I said I just wanted to be heard. I believed if I got to Day 20, people would begin to hear me and join me to speak to the government. My target was to make at least 20 videos complaining until I was heard.

"But lucky for me I didn't even have to get to Day 2 because a lot of us are actually angry and Day 1 of the challenge was enough for people to join me."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoyele Sowore has publicly backed NYSC member Ushie Rita Uguamaye.

Sowore accompanied Uguamaye to the NYSC office in Lagos with a team of lawyers, but officials were absent, prompting concerns over free speech and political dissent.

The NYSC has yet to comment on the matter, as Uguamaye alleges she received threats following her video, sparking debates on potential disciplinary actions.

