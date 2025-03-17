Singer Cynthia Morgan, aka Madrina, has reacted to the comment an NYSC member made about Tinubu's administration

The singer who seemingly defended Tinubu shared why he was not the ' most terrible' president in Nigeria

Cynthia Morgan also made a special appeal to the president amid the current economic situation in the country

Popular Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan, also known as Madrina, shared a different opinion about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Recall that a National Youth Service Corps member serving in Lagos state recently made headlines after she described Tinubu's administration as terrible in a viral video.

Cynthia Morgan seemingly defends Tinubu after the NYSC lady's comment. Credit: trulymadrina/abat/TikTok

Source: Instagram

According to the corps member, she was frustrated over the high cost of goods in the market as she criticised the current government for paying little attention to the hike in commodity prices.

Her comment also saw her cry out over an alleged threat from NYSC officials, which sparked reactions from many Nigerians, including skit maker Mr Macaroni.

Cynthia Morgan speaks on Tinubu's government

The singer, in a series of Instastory stories, shared why Tinubu's administration was not the 'most terrible' in Nigeria's history.

Cynthia Morgan referred Nigerians back to a history book, Soldier of Fortune, by Max Siollun.

The singer, however, acknowledged the current economic situation in the country as she appealed to President Tinubu.

“Tinubu is not the most terrible president Nigeria ever had but nevertheless removing 100 percent on subsidy was a terrible move."

"It is not too late to do something though, at least if fuel is 500 the cost of living will reduce. It's only right we ease into total subsidy removal with the right development and infrastructure to sustain such decisions. A baby can't go from milk to yam in just a day. Abeg consider us," she added.

See screenshots of Cynthia Morgan's posts:

Screenshot of Cynthia Morgan's Instastory post. Credit: trulymadrina

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Cynthia Morgan's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as netizens slammed Cynthia Morgan over her comment.

iam_emmafavour said:

"My own be say make una tell una mama, make them no sell their vote for 5,000 naira 2027 please."

suzzy_bekee wrote:

"Same word used "Terrible" so aunty what's the difference and what's the medical issue with you?"

cuteshoemaker said:

"We have a huge problem when it comes to comprehension. Look how she beautifully contradicted herself."

blessing_etuke reacted:

"Una never hear of babangida era sha una go know say Tinubu na saint."

abbasmick said:

"Wetin concern us with soilders of fortune? I no even born that time."

viks_vico commented:

"This one don smoke weitin pass am begin yarn dust, always want to revive her dead career by speaking rubbish."

elena_luxxeeee said:

"Leave soldier of fortune o ….hunger Dey my sister."

entdailyok said:

"You no go go find song to sing now who ask anything."

VDM makes offer to viral NYSC member

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that social media critic VDM defended an NYSC member over her comment about Tinubu's government.

VDM shared what the corps member should expect after her comment. He also made an offer to her incase she got blacklisted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng