A serving corp member in Lagos state has cried out over an alleged threat she received from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Legit.ng reports that this follows her recent social media post in which she expressed her displeasure about the cost of commodities in Nigeria

After openly criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling him a “terrible leader", the corps member claimed she began receiving threatening messages, allegedly from NYSC officials

FCT, Abuja - A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reportedly been threatened by representatives of the scheme for making a video criticising the Bola Tinubu government.

Legit.ng reports that the lady via her TikTok account, @talktoraye, had called out the current administration over the purported inflation in the country.

Raye openly criticised Tinubu, calling him a “terrible leader,” and questioned what steps the government is taking to ease the suffering of citizens. Photo credits: @OneJoblessBoy, @officialABAT

NYSC allegedly threatens Lagos corps member

She had said:

“If a lot of Nigerians come out and start speaking about what we are going through, maybe changes will be made in the government.

“I don’t know if there is any other president that is as terrible as you, but you are such a terrible president.”

The emotional video went viral last week.

On Saturday, March 15, it emerged that the lady posted another video, tearful, and accusing NYSC officials of telephoning her to threaten her over the video deemed to be critical of the Tinubu government.

The new video can be seen below:

NYSC's stance on criticising government

In 2022, the then-director-general (DG) of the NYSC, Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, warned corps members against criticising government policies on social media.

Ibrahim gave the warning during the inauguration of the senior staff quarters at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Per NYSC laws, serving corps members are prohibited from openly criticising the government. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Ibrahim said:

“Let me warn you against using social media to disparage government policies.

"Rather, you should allow all the lessons learnt in the course of the orientation programme to incorporate you into change vanguards and the youths of the new Nigeria, who will take the nation out of the myriads of challenges facing it.

"My dear patriotic children in the service to the fatherland, I want to urge you to give your best to the development of this country wherever you find yourselves and continue to work relentlessly towards achieving the unity and integration of Nigeria, which the NYSC was established to promote."

