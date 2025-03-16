The first quarter of 2025 has been centred around celebrity marriage crashes as some fan favourites parted ways

While the details behind some separations were made public, others saw messy allegations making the rounds on social media

For many celebrities, not just in the Nigerian entertainment industry, upholding the marital vows isn't so easy, especially with their status as public figures, whose private lives are in the open

According to the marital vows taking by couples during weddings, marriage is expected to be 'for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, till death do us part,' however, in some cases, it holds no water, as the union crashes and even comes with some messy dramas.

ResearchGate reported in 2024 that in Nigeria, the divorce rate, while on the rise, is not as high as in some other countries, with a crude rate of marital dissolution of 11 per 1,000 population and 29.5 per 1,000 among ever-married people.

While most divorce or separation among average Nigerians don't make the news, the same can't be said about celebrities in the entertainment industry, whose private lives are in the open.

Like every union, celebrity marriages can fail for various reasons, but theirs tend to gain attention because they are in the public glare.

Thanks to social media, everyone gets to know when some celebrities part ways and it is now becoming a norm, which fans are getting used to.

While some celebrity marriages have survived decades, there are also countless reports of messy separations.

The first quarter of 2025 came with a shocking announcement from music star 2Baba as he revealed he and his wife, actress Annie Idibia, had parted ways and were working on their divorce.

Following 2Baba's announcement, the singer was spotted with his new alleged lover Natasha Osawaru, a lawmaker in the Edo State House of Assembly.

Comedian and skit maker Ijoba Lande's separation as well as Oluwadollarz's crashed relationship, have become a topic on social media spaces in the country.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the reasons celebrity marriages crash

1. Fame and self independence

While some celebrities have been able to perfectly blend their private lives with the fame that comes with their career, some have not been lucky with partners who understand their profession.

Actress Bukky Wright in an interview while speaking on why many of her colleagues were not married, revealed that many Nigerian men were not ready for an independent woman.

The differences, especially when the wife is more popular than the husband, tend to cause an imbalance in homes, leading to separation and divorce.

2. Unfaithfulness or Cheating

This can be described as the main reasons of collapses in marriages, celebrity marital unions included.

Celebrity lifestyle comes with them being on a steady interaction with prominent figures, colleagues and fans, including the opposite sex, which could make them vulnerable to being unfaithful in their marriages.

In many cases, celebrity marriages crashed over the issue of cheating, infidelity accusations.

As public figures, there would be a need for high level of trust from their partners as well as self-control on their parts.

3. Untamed Ego

Due to their status, ego could become an issue in celebrity marriages.

A celebrity marriage with no untamed ego wouldn't give room for compromises and at times could lead to unhealthy rivalry between couples.

4. Pressure From Family and Fans

There have been cases where family members openly speak against celebrity marriages because they didn't approve of it from the onset.

In the long run, such marriages tend to have issues that could lead to a break up due to incessant interference from family members if not properly managed.

Also, the coming of social media has given fans and trolls as well as the chance to have a say in some celebrity marriages.

Whenever there are issues between a couple, fans known as online in-laws are in the habit of taking sides and escalating beyond proportion.

Amid the marriage crashes in the entertainment industry, there are still couples who have been able to keep their home, and one of the ways they have been able to achieve this is to manage their social media life and keep things in check.

