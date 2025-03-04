Actor Ijoba Lande's marital woes have become a topic online as Nigerians shared their opinions on relationships

X influencer Danny Ajebo in a reaction focused on the psychology aspect while sharing his observation about Ijoba Lande's wife's posture in a viral picture

Danny Ajebo, using the picture as a case study, shared an important lesson for men to know if their spouse loves them or not

Popular Yoruba actor Ijoba Lande, whose real name is Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu's marital woes has stirred concerns as well as criticisms from Nigerian netizens, with popular X influencer Danny Ajebo joining the conversation.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ijoba Lande opened up on his crashed marriage.

The actor also recounted the struggles he faced in the hands of his estranged wife, Muyibat.

Sharing how their marriage turned into a nightmare, Ijoba Lande alleged that his wife subjected him to immense pain before finally leaving him.

Ijoba Lande claimed more than 10 men had slept with his wife as he recalled how one of her lovers attended their wedding.

According to the actor who went missing in 2023, his wife's lover joined her on the dance floor and even posed with her.

Danny Ajebo advises men

Reacting to Ijoba Lande's lamentations, the influencer focused on psychology, while singling out one of Ijoba Lande's pictures with his wife.

Danny Ajebo pointed out that the picture showed the actor's wife was never interested in him.

Sharing his opinion, the influencer wrote,

"Again body langauge is a thing, learn it or perish. Look at this woman repeating the same posture the "wedding guests" did. That you don't know thisis a problem is becuse you lack knowlefe and you 'll keep getting played by women that are not interested in you. Nigerians will rather die than embrace any new knowledge. All you’ll ever know is what your parents and schools taught you meanwhile the world is so much more than that. Your lack of knowledge on basic psychology is a defect in this ruthless world. Learn or perish!

See Ajebo Danny's post below:

Reactions to Danny Ajebo's advice to men

Several netizens took sides with the influencer as they reacted to his advice. Read the comments below:

ogunmusi

"You don't even need anybody to teach you this basic psychology. Simple observation will show you who is in love with you. That is why I advise men, As a predator; You should always go for the easy kill with less stress.Predatory Women with baggage also target weak needy men."

Aaron_Magook said:

"Forget relationship, even in normal conversations, if you're talking to someone and they're facing sideways instead of facing you directly, just know you're the one forcing the conversation and they're not interested in it by any chance."

iampeterotor

"She is leaning away from him, she is not even gazing at him, telling him clearly you are not mine, i belong to the world. They no fit hide signs of been a but men wont learn.

Ijoba Lande drags Baba Tee

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Ijoba Lande in a series of videos called out his colleague Baba Tee over his role in his crashed marriage.

In a video, the actor shared how his wife left with their seven-month-old baby and just N7k to live on.

Ijoba Lande also shared more details of what happened in his marriage as he rained curses on Baba Tee.

