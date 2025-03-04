Bukky Wright in a viral video addressed why many Nigerian men were not ready to be with self-made women

The Nollywood star shared why many actresses in the movie industry struggle to find suitable partners

Bukky Wright's comment about Nigerian men sparked reactions, with netizens taking sides as they shared diverse opinions

Nollywood actress Bukky Wright recently caused a buzz on social media with her comment about Nigerian men and how they were not ready to handle self-made women.

Bukky Wright, who confirmed she is back to the movie industry after taking a break, addressed the difficulties colleagues encounter in their relationships, particularly with Nigerian men.

The actress, while speaking with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV, stated that many actresses struggle to find suitable partners due to their profession.

According to Wright, some men who desire actresses often have ulterior motives, other than genuine love for them.

“But unfortunately, you find that the men who have the courage to approach you as an actress are often those chasing clout or men with questionable intentions. You can’t blame the women in the industry because these are the men that approach them," she said.

Wright stressed that when the “right” men come along, they often lack the emotional maturity to handle an independent woman.

According to the actress, many Nigerian men are not ready to embrace the independence of a self-made woman.

"Sometimes, these men get jealous over things they shouldn’t be jealous of, forgetting that they met this woman in her career—whether on screen as an actress or as a self-made woman—before they approached her."

"Nigerian men are not ready for a self-made woman. I’m sorry if it comes across as an insult, but are you truly ready for an independent woman? If you want an independent or strong woman, trust me, there are certain things you have to accept," she said.

The Omotara Johnson star also sent a message to Nigerian men to go for women without aspirations if they wanted a partner who will completely submit to them.

“But if you want a woman who will completely submit to you, then maybe you should go to your village and marry someone without aspirations. Because if a woman has ambitions and you try to hold her back, she will rebel," she said.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Timi Dakolo prostrated to greet Bukky Wright.

Watch video as Bukky Wright speaks about Nigerian men:

Reactions trail Bukky Wright's comment about Nigerian men

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

thechiefbiyi said:

"everybody get one or two things about man or woman. make me sef find something talk."

king_zino24 wrote:

"Most Nigerian woman think say them deserve the right man like say na birth right, without working on themselves. You might meet the right men but they may not approach you because you are not the right woman."

goodlife_unlimited_energy_ said:

"No wonder suara leave you and marry toyin tomato."

nedu_22 wrote:

"What the hell is she yapping about."

