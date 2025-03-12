Saida BOJ has joined the celebrities reacting to the ongoing drama surrounding Oluwadolarz and his fiancée

Oluwadolarz'ds fiancée had claimed that her man was cheating on her with an actress and opened a can of worms

In her video, Saida BOJ asked Oluwadolarz' fiancée a few questions and send a warning to ladies about marriage

Sarah Idaji Ojone, also known as Saida BOJ has joined the conversation around skit maker, Oluwadolarz and his fiancée, Ifeluv.

Legit.ng had reported that Ifeluv had claimed Oluwadolarz was cheating on her and has not been responsible for taking care of their child.

Saida BOJ asks Ifeluv questions. Photo credit@saidaboj/@oluwadolarz/@ifeluv

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the scandal, Saida BOJ asked Ifeluv a few questions about their relationship.

According to her, didn't the lady see the cheating sign when they were together? She asked if Ifeluv didn't see Oluwadolarz flirting with ladies? Saida BOJ also remarked that men can't just wake up suddenly and be cheating.

The influencer also pointed out that she was trying to blame Ifeluv, but just wanted to advise ladies.

Saida BOJ encourages Ifeluv

In the video, Saida BOJ, who recently fought with Blessing CEO, said it was not too late for Ifeluv to get back herself.

She affirmed that she can buy skin glow products and hit the gum to get herself together again.

Saida BOJ advises ladies

Also in the recording, Saida BOJ told ladies that what happened to Ifeluv was a warning sign and wake-up call.

She disclosed that once they see the signs in men, they should step back. Saida BOJ added that once they marry such men, they would be on their own.

Saida BOJ shares encounter with Ifeluv, Oluwadolarz

Saida BOJ speaks about Oluwadolarz. Photo credit@oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

Sharing her encounter with the skit maker, Saida BOJ claimed that he was with him on the same spot, and she noticed how he was behaving.

Also sharing an instance of her encounter with Ifeluv, Saida BOJ explained that she was in the bank and called Ifeluv's attention.

However, her expression was not too good, and she felt maybe she didn't like her face. She explained that it was after the scandal went viral, she understood that Ifeluv must be passing through a hard time for her to behave that way.

See the video here:

Fans react to Saida BOJ's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Saida BOJ. Here are comments below:

@ezinneokereke_ reacted:

"Men change Oo especially wen u meet them broke once money enter u go see true character."

@iam_maryjoseph commented:

"No matter what your personal life shouldn’t be put out in the open like this abeg."

@preciousokonkwn shared:

"She likes u but she just came out of surgery recently and now this she really going through hell."

@queenie_bussie commented:

"Na why I back out. Make I no go kpai young ontop marriage."

@zaram_official_ stated:

"Must everything be brought online ?? Omo peace of mind wan wound the singles."

@symply_mary_n wrote:

"Me I for tell her say stay oooooo because of ur child, make u no move from marriage go turn side chic for married man."

Saida BOJ speaks about men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ had claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

The singer was on guest on Blessing CEO's podcast when she made the claim. According to her, marriage has a lot of expenses, which included taking care of children and their mother.

