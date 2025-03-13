Celebrity Chef T has been involved in some Nollywood social media drama involving actress Wunmi Toriola and Funke Akindele allegedly

The famed YouTuber and food blogger has been accused of having an unfair attitude towards the movie industry

A report revealed what the Jenifa Diary filmmaker allegedly did to the food enthusiast as Wunmi came forward to narrate her experience

Celebrity Chef T, also known as Diary of a Kitchen Lover, whose real name is Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, has been called out by actress Wunmi Toriola after popular filmmaker Funke Akindele’s actions towards the cook.

Wunmi Toriola publicly chastised the famed YouTuber and food blogger for ignoring her direct message.

Toriola shared on her Instagram story how she approached the culinary influencer in August last year, wanting to appear on one of her cooking episodes as part of a promotional push for her film debut. However, she never received a reply.

She shared a screenshot of the unopened message, writing:

“Good morning, sis. I have been a lover of your page for a while. I don’t know if any of your cooking episodes is coming soon. Would love to feature as my cinema debut is coming in September—me wearing a t-shirt of it while cooking on one of your episodes. I don’t know if and how it works with you.”

Expressing her dismay, the actress accused Chef T of feeling too large to participate, meaning that the food blogger has distanced herself from others since her popularity.

“Chef T @diaryofakitchenlover feels she doesn’t need anyone again. Na only she grow her grow. Shey na December me sef come out????” she wrote.

In another post, she complimented people who, despite their success, continue to foster healthy cooperation in the entertainment and content creation industries.

“Shout out to great people who have grown and still maintain healthy collaborations…” she added.

Earlier before Wumi’s post went viral, reports emerged that renowned filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele had unfollowed Chef T on Instagram for allegedly refusing to promote her movie.

While Chef T has yet to react to the negative buzz, Toriola's post has generated online debate, with netizens questioning the relationship between a chef and the Nollywood industry.

See Wumi’s post below:

Chef T, Funke Akindele and Wunmi Toriola tend online

See what netizens are saying below:

desuwablaq wrote:

"Nobody likes to be ignored or Aired.A simple YES or NO response would have made a difference,it’s good to want to mind your business and staying away from dramatic people but ghosting some is not it,Communication is vital."

fabric_merchandise said:

"It's not easy being a Mum, having a thriving business and being a wife. Maybe it was an oversight. Extend grace to people and stop drawing conclusions."

dailydose_dev wrote:

"Good aura for aura..funke should getat."

naija_rich_kids wrote:

"When did Nollywood start having issues with cooking content creators na? "

karowilliamshair said:

"Wetin concern food business with movie ? If it doesn’t work for her brand why not bounce unto who can promote your movie? Must you be bitter about it? Life goes on abeg! It’s not that deep!"

homelybae_ wrote:

"I think I understand chef T on this,I guess she doesn’t want to be involved in their industry wahala, given that they’ve always had competition issues for December cinema movies…"

