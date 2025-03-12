Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has raised eyebrows online with the post she shared days after her husband, Ned Nwoko, and co-wife celebrated their daughter’s birthday

Legit.ng reported that the family event was eventful, with colourful decorations and enough food and drinks for their guest

The talented movie star bragged about her hidden strength and influence, which filled both her fans and netizens with questions

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has dropped a cryptic post online following her absence from her husband Ned Nwoko’s daughter’s birthday celebration.

Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila Charani’s daughter, Naya, recently celebrated her 11th birthday.

Naya was celebrated in style on March 10, 2025, as she turned a new age. Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife came to Instagram to share images from Naya's birthday celebration, which the rich politician attended.

In one photograph, Ned and Laila are seen sitting together and smiling at the camera. Other photos show the birthday girl surrounded by her friends and relatives.

Laila followed her daughter's 11th birthday photos with a heartfelt remark in which she bestowed prayers and compliments on her.

Regina Daniels shares cryptic post

While expecting the actress to be present at the birthday bash, she took to her Instagram page to subtly assert her strength.

The mum of two, who was recently accused of buying a fake Rolex wristwatch, implied that even though she may be seen as a "small" or less significant figure, she has the power or capability to make an impact.

She wrote:

“Small Stone wey dey Bend Iron."

See her post below:

Regina Daniels' cryptic post leave many talking

See what netizens said online. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sweetest_aac said:

"Small pin charger way day charge laptop."

queenlohyal said:

"I can see that red is really Ur best colour so me too."

ambassador_godswill_miracle wrote:

"Normally person wey God dey feed no fit get ulcer 🙌😍. When life gives you sunshine make electricity, when life gives you lemons make lemonades😍. Nnem lechaba no chi nyelu gi ya 🥰. Glamour, Glow,Grow Grace ."

maraclara8507 said:

"Iron wey don rust na ehm small stone dey bend🧲."

prince_portion wrote:

"Na only me hear chilling with the body of Christ."

iam_wakefield_ said:

"Shey nah why you no carry bag for here no mind him jare."

goodnesws_okon wrote:

"Nawa ooo my people say wen you enter motor wey children dey you go dey smell shitt shitt . Na him wan marry young girl so tell him words."

pretty.face_ellarh said:

"Ur Beauty is on another different level 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.... I love you so much."

