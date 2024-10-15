Funke Akindele has shared a video where she was praying fervently in Yoruba while she was on location with her cast and crew

In the recording, she was sweating as she called on God to bless her efforts and bind the devil over her much anticipated movie

Her video drew the attention of a fan, who scolded her for showing off with prayer by recording and broadcasting it

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, triggered the wrath of a fan after she shared a video showing where she was praying in Yoruba while on movie location.

In the recording, the high grossing actress was with her cast as she prayed fervently in Yoruba language, asking God to bless her efforts. She also rebuked the devil over her movie.

A fan known as Jamzy on X reacted to the post and slammed Akindele for recording her prayer and broadcasting it. According to him, she was just trying to show off that she was a prayer warrior.

The fan also mentioned that the bible says that people should not pray in public and women should not also not pray when men are there.

Funke Akindele replies fans

Reacting to what the man said, the movie star, who renewed her friendship with Eniola Badmus thanked him and called the person a man of God.

However, her fans thrashed the man. They stated that he has been brainwashed by the Jews and that he was not a good Christian.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the man about Akindele. Here are some of the comments below:

@YoDjJamzy:

"Why show off. Prayers directed to God aren’t meant to be recorded and broadcasted. What’s the essence? Showing y’all are prayer warriors? Remember what Jesus said bout ppl praying out loud in public spaces?Plus, Christians believes a woman shouldn’t lead a prayer when men are in attendance."

@Boo1746734:

"Which Christians Abeg oo if na u talk say na you which one Christians believe please oo we don’t abi you don’t know of Deborah and other prophetesses in the Bible?"

@tomzie296:

"People way Jews are brainwashed, they can't see the truth now until someone comes out to say, Jesus doesn't answer their prayers. Y'all should go back to your ancestors because we're worshipping a white man religion and we left our ancestor's power thinking it's the Devil."

@iam_pterr:

"Those who put God first always first."

@official_micolo:

"Prayers in your mother tongue hits you differently."

@badboyjovi07:

"Celestial women is always prayer full, I am proud to be a celestial."

@Amanda___praise:

"This is so beautiful, so wholesome."

@Itzpelumi:

"You gats they pray for this industry o. Cus some people wants to see your downfall."

@BLACKHEX5555:

"Automated. See prayer warrior ooo. With everything we have and still will have.. must be committed to God ,the Everlasting source. Amen to the prayers."

Nigerians applaud Funke Akindele over movie

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian multitalented actress and movie director had excited her fans with her creative skills.

The movie director known for her blockbuster movies had been promoting the second part of her highest-grossing movie, “A tribe of Judah”, for some time now.

Her latest clip about the movie prompted Nigerians to give her accolades for the creativity she immersed in promoting her films.

