Nigerian actress Wumi Toriola has gone online to share a brief message to social media critics after her saga with Chef T

Recall that the actress had gone online to expose her chat with the viral food content creator who aired her

She expressed her disappointment, to which many reacted to and shared their opinions, and now she's back online to brag

Wunmi Toriola, a Nigerian actress, is unapologetic about her approach with Chef Tolani, the popular social media chef who ignored her collaboration request on Instagram.

Recall that confusion broke online when an unproblematic Chef T got called out by the movie star. Apparently, Wunmi had gone into her DM to seek a collaboration to promote her new movie. However, her message was ignored by the content creator, sparking a buzz online.

Wumi Toriola shares a cryptic post after calling out Chef T and dragging Opeyemi Famakin.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the saga, a popular food critic, Opeyemi Famakin, slammed Wumi for slandering Chef T, to which she responded.

Wumi wrote on her Instagram page:

"I walk my own path, unapologetically and with unwavering focus. I stay in my lane, not out of fear, but out of fierce dedication to my own journey. The noise, the hype, the opinions — they don’t move me.

"Call it solitude, call it defiance, call it whatever you like. I call it growth forged through struggle, and grit carved from every battle I’ve endured. While others chase validation, I build a life anchored in purpose and resilience."

See her post below:

Fans react to Wumi Toriola's post

Read some reactions below:

@lizzy_benna said:

"Aku ana oooo wunmi fans 😂😂I really enjoyed yesterday gbas gbos 😀 we go again today if they try nonsense!!"

@timmylee_01 said:

"Queen Lateefah Ti a 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Here is to the woman tagged arrogant instead of confident, aggressive instead of intelligent,manipulative instead of smart and strategic,controlling instead of a leader,annoying instead of authoritative and intuitive. Keep raising the bar,they can only judge the body and not its personality😍😍 🔥🔥 A Queen and more 🔥🔥."

Wumi Toriola's recent post has left social media abuzz.

Source: Instagram

@nudd_vintage said:

"You’re exactly who you think you are, unapologetically!"

@lizzy_benna said:

"I love you today forever ❤️❤️Just like the way I love wizkid am a die hard fan of your craft,nothing they say about you can move me …Lori oro yi,we are with you 😘."

@d_one_special said:

"I stand with only one WT 🔥🔥🔥 lateefanz all the way ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤."

@originator01 said:

"Words 🙌🙌🙌 keep walking on your path towards greater heights Oremi ❤️❤."

@chichikujore said:

"We are with you on this. It doesn’t mean that we don’t like Chef T or Ope. But in this particular issue, you are very right. There is no big deal is just typing a yes or no, simple. Ignoring people is embarrassing and insulting. Simple."

@bholarcares said:

"You are you and no one can stop you from being you @wumitoriola on that matter you said it as it should be without licking any foot."

@maryam_afola said:

"Honestly I don’t know why aunty Wunmi even needs Chef T for her movie promotion, she’s made already but I like Chef T…a yes or no would have made things clear enough."

Chef T: Toyin Abraham dragged online

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham came under fire over the drama between her colleague Wumi Toriola and Chef T.

Shortly after Wumi Toriola called out Chef T for ignoring her collaboration request, Toyin Abraham dropped a comment on the food blogger’s post.

Toyin Abraham’s comment on Chef T’s page made many netizens descend on her and call her names.

