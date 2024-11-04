Wunmi Toriola is basking in the euphoria of a new achievement as her movie Queen Lateefah makes a huge impact in the cinema industry

Queen Lateefah is Wunmi's first-ever cinema movie, and she shared how much she has made so far from it

She also encouraged her fans to watch it if they haven't, and her post got several reactions from fans and colleagues

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Wunmi Toriola has shared that her first cinema movie, Queen Lateefah, grossed N316 million at the cinemas.

Wunmi Toriola's Queen Lateefah breaks record to become highest grossing movie by an independent distributor. Image credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

She stated that the amount was still increasing and gave a shout-out to everyone who took time to watch her movie.

The film star said that anyone who hasn't watched the movie yet was missing out, and she encouraged them to check it out.

She noted that Queen Lateefah was the highest-grossing Nollywood title by an independent distributor ever. Fans and colleagues of Wunmi rejoiced with her and shared what they wanted her to achieve with the movie.

See Wunmi Toriola's post below:

Reactions to Wunmi Toriola's Queen Lateefah's achievement

Check out some of the reactions to Wunmi Toriola's post below:

@eniola_ajao:

"A huge Congratulations Olawunmi. I told you Queen Lateefah is a beautiful movie."

@misturaasunramu:

"Oshey. Your head dey dere, ko easy (it is not easy)."

@stannze:

"Na 500m you dey go so o."

@folagade_banks:

"Now you ate and cleaned up neat. Congratulations."

@abukiano:

"Mamamia. You're so incredible. I wasn't expecting anything less thou, you're so good at what you do. Continue to bask in God's endless blessings. More success, More wins. Congratulations My woman. We are hitting #500million soon by God grace."

@ladhidh_ceo:

"All things are marvelous in God's eye. More to come in shaa Allah."

@iamprecious_folakemi:

"A job well done."

Wunmi Toriola stuns at Queen Lateefah premiere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wunmi Toriola upped her fashion game as she turned up for the premiere of her movie Queen Lateefah.

She slayed in a pink dress that was creatively designed with mesh and diamond beads, and it gave her an elegant look.

Her second outfit had her rocking a colourful jacket and trousers, which left her bosoms exposed, and she made it known that she was uncomfortable with the exposure.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng