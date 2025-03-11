Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has been called out by a Nollywood movie producer, Stanley Ontop, following her fight with Destiny Etiko

Queeneth, during her online unleash at Destiny, involved Stanley Ontop and accused him of being into men

Stanely came forward to spill alleged details he knew about the light-skinned star, including her reported lesbian partners and her sleeping with Arabian dogs

Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has been involved in more controversy following online spat with colleague Destiny.

A Nollywood movie producer, Stanley Ontop, made fresh messy claims about Queeneth as he exposed their escapades.

Stanley Ontop spills messy things about Queeneth Hilbert. Credit: @queenethhilbert, @stanley_ontop

This was after she accused Destiny of stealing other people’s men on social media and organising meetings in exchange for cash.

The movie star made headlines after she posted a video where she brazenly accused Destiny Etiko of being fond of taking men from other women if they appear to be wealthy.

Queeneth shared her experience with Etiko, claiming that her colleague took her ex-boyfriend from her, which she does when the man appears to be sponsoring the life of his woman.

While she was attacking Destiny Etiko, the light-skinned beauty mentioned Stanley Ontop in the scene.

Following the two, they have been on back and forth with the man accusing her of doing hard substances and corrupting other actors in Asabawood with it.

Queeneth went as far as accusing Stanley of being gay and claimed to have witnessed one of his romps.

Stanley Ontop tackles Queeneth Hilbert with her alleged past. Credit: @stanley_ontop

Stanley Ontop accuses Hilbert of being a lesbian who slept with dog, shares proof.

The movie producer, in an act to get back at his colleague, boldly stated that he had been involved with Queeneth and one of her lesbian partners. According to him, they all had a ménage à trois. He bragged about being her ex-lover.

“Queen of Mkpuru is soaked with drogs and grossly entangled to Lesb!anism. A strong one at oo. We have had multiple 3somes together make she come lie na, she was my ex, my pr!ck too sweet her.”

He further claimed that the movie star slept with a dog belonging to a popular Arabian man who lives in Lekki. Stanley claimed that Queeneth was paid $15k for the act.

He said:

“This lady slept with a dog for 15k$ just for her fake lifestyle. Too pathetic. So make I come Dey shake because you say Ontop na g@y without proof. I don post your masturbating video online, na, I dare you to post my own.”

In a new deleted post, the producer shared a video of himself, Queeneth and her alleged lesbian partner with series of screenshotted messages attesting that the actress was into women.

Watch him talk below:

Netizens react to allegations made against Queeneth Hilbert

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

promzy_gold wrote:

"Queen say you dey collect from nyash and you leave your child and the mother na ture?"

ijdaniels57 said:

"Thank you very much for this video. Destiny is too classy for that. Destiny fans gather here."

val_loveday wrote:

"This Queeneth is another version of Angela okorie😂they are the weaponed fashioned angaist Nollywood Actors!As you see them fair and fresh but their mouth nah bomb."

lucyjoancy_ said:

"Make destiny avoid you because you be talkative. If you can discuss queen like this who is destiny."

vivica202 said:

"Destiny cannot be a perfect human and is because of destiny u r fighting.u r losing alot of friends because you want to support someone."

iamjudenj said:

"So Opueh no dey sweet you, Na Gbola you dey Like! Chai! Finished Man."

Queeneth Hilbert posts medical report

In a previous report, Queeneth Hilbert gave netizens something new to talk about amid her online spat with Destiny Etiko.

After she accused her colleague of being a boyfriend snatcher and having a bedroom meet and greet with someone in Abuja for N200K,

Allegations sprang up that Queeneth was taking substances, to which she reacted by listing her medical status.

