Nigerian actress Funke Akindele had fans and netizens in fits of laughter as they discussed their recent homework

One of the movie star’s twins, showed her a drawing he had made, the filmmaker immediately pointed out that it was their father

After series of back and forths between both of them, the little boy was asked to go draw his father and the painting he came back with buzzed the internet

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele had an interesting conversation with her adorable twins over a drawing one of them had created.

The little boy proudly showed his colourful sketch, made using their iPad. Funke, curiously asked him if he had drawn his father.

He quickly denied it but hesitated before admitting it was meant to be a mouse. Funke playfully disagreed with his answer.

The playful back-and-forth continued then Funke encouraged him to try again and draw their father.

After a few moments, the boy returned with a more abstract piece, claiming it was their dad.

Though the drawing didn’t resemble a human face at all, Funke supported her son and cheered him on.

The boy then revealed that he had drawn a monkey, and both of them burst into laughter.

Not stopping there, Funke asked her children to name of father, and they both shouted, Mr. Bello. When she asked about their mother, they chorused, Funke Akindele.

Funke Akindele and her twins trend

superwoman9ja:

"This cracked me up. Papa sat on his own jeje o."

thriveebi said:

"This woman is effortlessly funny. She deserves all the good things of life."

classic_barbie222 wrote:

"Go and draw your papa 😂😂😂😂 something I can do."

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"Daddy dey Kaduna stray ofa hit am…. Justice for baba ibeji."

prlrz said:

"They're obviously co-parenting well😂😂love eet."

brownie_iny wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣 Their Papa don collect stray bullet o."

ammy_1979 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂These children dey enjoy free comedy show from mummy 😂😂😂😂Chaiiiii funke Akindele na cruise Queen."

jmkshair said:

"Justice foe daddies 😂😂😂😂😂 we always mention daddies in situation like this."

missamusa said:

"Nigerian mothers no dey miss. It is either your papa or awon ebi baba e."

deborahbestovercomer wrote:

"I think Aunty Funke has a personal issue with their daddy."

dunnis_accessory reacted:

"Aunty Funke no go wound pelzon....Nigerian mothers and having the perfect savage responses."

