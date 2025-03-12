Ifeluv, Oluwadolarz's fiancée, has resumed calling him out over his alleged cheating attitude affecting their relationship

In a video making the rounds online, she made more allegations and called the name of a lady he slept with

However, fans were not happy because of all the details she shared and tried to caution her because of her son

Adegoke Ifeoluwa, aka Ifeluv, Ogunleye Olamide (Oluwadolarz's) fiancée, has resumed calling him over allegations of cheating.

Legit.ng had reported that Ifeluv had claimed that her lover was cheating on her, and some celebrities reacted to the video.

Ifeluv makes more allegations against Oluwadolarz. Photo credit@oluwadolarz/@ifeluv

In the recording, the mother of one claimed that Oluwadolarz had slept with all ladies he uses for his skit.

Ifeluv also alleged that there was a lady called Angel that the skit maker was allegedly sleeping with. Ifeluv also alleged that ladies have removed pregnancies for him, and she blamed them by asking what they see in him.

Ifeluv speaks about Oluwadolarz's mother

Speaking about Oluwadolarz' mother, Ifeluv warned that people should stop blaming her.

She said she was close to the woman and they have a great relationship. Ifeluv affirmed that there was a time the woman came from Ikorodu where she was leaving to visit her son. She allegedly met a lady in his house and the two of them had locked the door. The influencer added that they were still dating that time.

Ifeluv makes more allegations

Making more allegations about Oluwadolarz, Ifeluv claimed that Oluwadolarz does not have anything to his name. And added that he was always angry when people are making progress.

Ifeluv shares names Oluwadolarz side chic. Photo credit@oluwadolarz

Ifeluv also alleged that the content creator's car was rented, and the owner refused to collect it back because he had an accident with it.

Oluwadolarz's fiancée also asserted that the skit maker was not the one who sponsored her trip abroad. She claimed he has not been out of Nigeria for once.

Not done, Ifeluv who got a proposal from Oluwadolarz last year alleged that Oluwadolarz always threatened to take his own life anytime she tells him she was leaving him.

In her words:

"My son deserves a happy mother. Dorlaz has slept with most of the girls in his skit. I don’t know what he is giving them because he is broke. He doesn’t even have anything in his name and he is always angry when people are successful."

"The car he is using was rented, the owner refused to take it back because he had an accident with it so he had to pay for this car for over two years. I am surprised when people say he was the one funding my trips abroad..someone that has never left Nigeria."

"I make my own money and I can live without him. I brought this issue online because our relationship is an online relationship. After that online apology he made he was still cheating on me. He always threaten to take his own life if I leave. "

"People should stop bashing his mum. She has tried. There was a time she also caught a lady in his house. Dorlaz is a grown man, there is little to what she can tell him."

See the video here:

Fans react to Ifeluv's video

Here are some comments from fans about Ifeluv's video below:

@de_perfnormgh stated:

"If he’s that bad, why did you agree to marry him."

@1st_ebunoluwa shared:

"Madam, I wish you won’t regret this later but sadly ,he go still pain you .Must you people come to social media . Una advicer no do well."

@hennygold.1 stated:

"Do you really have to disclose all this info?"

@officialhargusto wrote:

"Why do people have to expose the secret they shared in good times when there is a problem,na why dem say I dey too secretive be this oooo."

@oyekiddies said:

"Ife baby this information is too much, remember your son has a name to protect too."

Oluwadolarz begs Ifeluv

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian skit maker Oluwadolarz trended online after reports of a rift between him and his wife went viral.

Oluwadolarz, in a post on his social media handle, released an apology note penned to his wife, asking for her forgiveness.

