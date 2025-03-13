Oluwadolarz has reacted after his fiancée made more allegations against him about the people he allegedly cheated with

He shared some screenshots of their chats and alleged that she also cheated on him and left their son alone at home

Fans took sides in the comment section as some of tried to dissect the messages shared by the skit maker

Content creator, Ogunleye Olamide better known as Oluwadolarz, has finally reacted to all the allegations made against him by his fiancée, Adegoke Ifeoluwa, popularly known as Ifeluv.

Ifeluv had opened a can of worms about Oluwadolarz' alleged cheating attitude and called the name of a lady, he allegedly cheated with.

Oluwadolarz asks Ifeluv some questions. Photo credit@temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Reacting to Ifeluv's video, Oluwadolarz also released some screenshots of their chats in 2023.

In the messages, he involved a director known as KC and alleged that Ifeluv was cheating with him. He asked her to explain how the man knew Ifeluv arrested him.

While reacting to his question, the mother of one said that KC was not important to her. Moreso, he was like an elderly brother, as she shared his age in the chat.

Oluwadolarz accuses Ifeluv of arresting him

Oluwadolarz shares what Ifeluv did. Photo credit@ifeluv

Source: Instagram

The skit maker also claimed that Ifeluv arrested him because he went to her house unannounced and met their son alone at home.

Also in the chat, Oluwadolarz shared his pain and noted that KC, whom he called a riff-raff was the person that Ifeluv was allegedly cheating with.

Oluwadolarz also accused Ifeluv of allowing KC of being the first person to come to her house when she moved in.

He also claimed that KC knew everything happening in their relationship.

Recall that celebrities also waded in to the drama surrounding Oluwadolarz and his partner.

See the post here:

What fans said about Oluwadolarz

Reactions have trailed the post made by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@naomidavid_ reacted:

"Evidence not sustained."

@derickrose28 commented:

"Gaslighting- when they turn situations around to make you feel like the problem."

@selfless_lucy said:

"So what are we supposed to do with all these?"

@zaddyoflagus stated:

sandy_couture1 ere experience in marriage doesn’t mean marriage isn’t working , A lot of people are having peaceful and loving marriage so choose what inspires you carefully."

@sandy_couture1 wrote:

"So na like this una two wan take become parents and role model, you do I do."

@oluwaseun_6 shared:

"lol, this na normal conversation it doesn’t prove a single point . Man no dey like defeat at times , apologies make u na moved on."

@damidawson wrote:

"Very baseless screenshots."

@charismatic_oba said:

"Soon, the story will change for good, if you believe say amen."

Oluwadolarz begs Ifeluv not to leave him

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian skit maker Oluwadolarz trended after the message he wrote to his lover, Ifeluv surfaced online.

Oluwadolarz, became emotional in the message as he tried to appease his partner. He shared all the negative things he had done and even asked fans to beg on his behalf.

Source: Legit.ng