Nigerian skitmaker Oluwadolarz and his partner Ife Luv have finally gotten engaged to the joy of fans

After many years of being in a relationship and also having a child, the couple finally decided to take the bold step to marriage

Oluwadolarz surprised Ife Luv with the proposal at a nightclub in the presence of their close friends, and the video went viral

Nigerian skit maker Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, aka Oluwadolarz, and his longtime girlfriend, Adegoke Ifeoluwa, aka Ife Luv, have finally gotten engaged.

In the late hours of November 1, 2024, Oluwadolarz finally decided to take the first step to forever by getting down on his knees to propose to the mother of his four-year-old son.

In a video posted on Instagram by actor Abayomi Alvin, the moment Oluwadolarz proposed to Ife Luv was spotted.

The celebrity couple were at a popular Lagos nightclub, Secret Palace, when the screen displayed the words ‘Will You Marry Me?’ The camera then showed Ife Luv getting emotional as her baby daddy got on his knees and brought out an engagement ring.

Ife Luv accepted the proposal, and the couple shared a tight hug and a kiss. See the clip below:

Oluwadolarz also took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of his fiance’s ringed finger. According to him, she said yes. See below:

Reactions as Oluwadolarz and Ife Luv get engaged

The news of Oluwadolarz and Ife Luv’s engagement was celebrated by numerous fans online. However, a few others had things to say about the proposal being done in a nightclub. Read their comments below:

Iam_skeeny:

“Congratulations to my best couple ❤.”

Ikandilicious:

“Omg I wish I was there to celebrate with yall. Congrats to you both.”

pretty__uchay:

“I think say them don marry since oooo congratulations to you two😍.”

nikky_looye:

“E be like say na this year everybody go marry finish seh.”

Abimbolakiss:

“2024 na big year ooo😂.”

sir_kura:

“Will you marry me Inside club! It is well.”

ponza9090:

“Lol. Campaign after election.”

debdambaby:

“We have wedding to plan 🥰.”

Havana_ebi:

“Awww congrats to them.”

Limah__xxy:

“Na all the skit maker don marry finish omo apart from that sef everybody wan marry this year.”

iamqueenlovette:

“Awwwn, congratulations love birds, best wishes.🙏🏼”

Mikunireu:

“Club wedding next 😂 congrats.”

djwizpin:

“Hope he did not do it out of highnesses? 😂”

