Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila’s daughter, Naya, has turned 11 to the joy of fans

On March 10, 2025, Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife took to her Instagram page to share photos from her daughter’s birthday

Many Nigerians including some of Regina Daniels’ fans reacted to Laila’s daughter’s 11th birthday photos

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila Charani’s daughter, Naya, recently celebrated her 11th birthday.

One of Laila’s daughters, Naya, was celebrated in style on March 10, 2025, as she turned the new age.

Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife took to her official Instagram page to post a series of photos from Naya’s birthday party and the billionaire politician was in attendance.

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels' Moroccan co-wife Laila's daughter celebrates her 11th birthday. Photos: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

In one photo, Ned and Laila were seen sitting together and smiling for the camera. Other snaps showed the birthday girl surrounded by her friends and family.

Laila accompanied her daughter’s 11th birthday photos with a sweet caption where she showered prayers and praises on her. She wrote:

“Naya, you are a true blessing in my life, and watching you grow into such a beautiful, smart, and kind soul fills my heart with joy. You brighten every moment with your love and laughter, and I am so proud of you!

May this new year bring you happiness, success, and all your heart desires. Keep shining, my love—Mommy loves you always! ❤️🎉.”

See the photos below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels’ co-wife celebrates daughter

Laila Charani’s birthday post for her daughter Naya’s 11th birthday drew the attention of netizens. Some of them including Regina Daniels’ fans celebrated the birthday girl with kind words:

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels' co-wife Laila's daughter celebrates birthday. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Healthy_and_natural_hub wrote:

“Wow!!! Who noticed how very young Ned has become? Just wow!!!?”

Niffers_beauty said:

“Happy birthday Naya ❤️.”

Ebinimnkiruka said:

“She is growing fast 😍.”

Shashaefe wrote:

“Happy birthday princess ❤️❤️.”

Princessjecoco said:

“Happy birthday to her 😍.”

Chy.light said:

“Happy birthday princess 🎂🎉”

Chisom_loveth_stephen6 said:

“Happy birthday 😍.”

Jasmine_rajinder wrote:

“Happy blessed birthday to my beautiful sister wishing you many more years in good health 🙏 love you 💋”

Chinwe.ezebuiro said:

“Una no invite Regina, cos I no see her for pictures, chai!”

Dobi9024 said:

“I love how this lady loves her husband. When you love somebody you don't keep photoshopping their face. Welldone Laila❤️.”

Regina Daniels exposed for wearing fake Rolex

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels was called out for allegedly wearing a fake Rolex wristwatch.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the billionaire politician’s wife posted a video of herself unboxing the new Rolex on her Instagram page and bragging that it cost $30,000.

Only days after Regina’s unboxing video, an Instagram fashion police identified as @T20luxury on Instagram shared a post where they analysed the young actress’ Rolex with proof.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng