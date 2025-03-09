Rihanna, like every other woman across the globe, partook in the International Women's Day celebration

The actress and phenomenal entrepreneur went online to share two powerful images to depict her strength as a woman

She described the birth of her kids as the most incredible thing she has ever done as a woman and many of her fans are here for it

Robyn Rihanna Fenty went online to share pictures in celebration of the International Women's Day.

The Barbadian singer posted birth pictures of both of her children from her hospital bed, while describing it as the most powerful thing she has ever done as a woman.

Rihanna tells fans that she gave birth in pearls and glasses. Credit: @2badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Looking adoringly at her then babies in both images, the “Umbrella” singer showcased raw strength, beauty, and resilience. She also retired that's he did give birth in pearls and sunglasses, adding that so much was going on.

Rihanna shares pictures of how she gave birth to her kids. Credit: @badgalrir

Source: Instagram

Rihanna wrote:

"by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay. 1- RZA, 2- Riot Rose.And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening."

See her post below:

Recall that Rihanna has gushed about her family with A$AP Rocky in several interviews since becoming a mum in 2022. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are proud parents of two sons — RZA, whom they welcomed in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.

Her IWD celebration post received showers of praises from her fans and well-wishers.

Fans celebtate Rihanna's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions, below:

@remedyblog said:

"For a moment, I even thought you had another baby - your strength is unmatched! You’re so gorgeous and honestly the strongest woman ever! ❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥."

@maryumrabia said:

"Rihanna, please. I thought you had another baby. I’m going thru enough."

@pink.mafia said:

"ngl i thought this was another successful hidden pregnancy 😫."

@rihannafety said:

"I thought it was a new baby, I was like that I got lost🫠😅."

@iamcatdog said:

"If you don’t give birth in pearls and sunglasses did you even give birth?"

@kaylachung12 said:

"My sister did a full beat for all three births so I get it. If I ever have a child (IN THIS ECONOMY?!??!!), I’d be right there with you."

@louboutinbarbie said:

"Happy National Women’s Day my Iconic Sister. From breaking records to breaking the internet, you do it all effortlessly. Love you endlessly, MommyRiRi! #BadGalEnergy #icontings ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@thee.illest.nana said:

"I know this may be personal….. but I would love to know your birth stories for both of your kids ."

@thee.illest.nana said:

"The most important woman in this world didn’t care about having her face done or her hair done up. You are so real & raw!"

@tylerschmitt said:

"Congrats Rih so beyond happy for you & your family ."

@iamberniej said:

"Happy nationals woman’s day Robyn pushing two boyz you a super woman @badgalriri love u rih."

Priscilla Ojo celebrates International Women's Day

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, March 8 marks International Women's Day across the globe, and thousands of females are being celebrated.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, prepared a powerful speech to celebrate all strong women out there.

Priscy's message depicted the struggles of the average woman and resonated with all who cared to listen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng