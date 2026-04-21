A young man was overwhelmed with emotion and shed tears after checking his 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

Sharing a screenshot of his UTME result online, the man revealed that he had taken the JAMB exam three times before now

According to the man, he wants to become a future automobile engineer, but his subject combination raised some questions

A 2026 UTME candidate named Joshua has excitedly displayed his result on X after checking it.

In a tweet on April 20, Joshua stated that he actually shed tears after seeing his JAMB score.

Joshua was emotional after seeing his 2026 TME result. Stock photo of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: People Images, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

Man's UTME result and his ambition

In his tweet, Joshua stated that he had written the JAMB exam three times before now and that people around him were already giving up on him.

He was thrilled to have scored 247 in the 2026 UTME and appreciated God for making it possible. Joshua further stated that he wants to be an automobile engineer.

"Mummy, I did it.

"Guys, i'm actually crying.

"I wrote JAMB three times and people around me were already giving up on my behalf.

"Checked my result today and saw 247.

"God did.

"Future automobile engineering loading."

Joshua scored 60 in English, 65 in physics, 59 in biology, and 63 in chemistry, bringing his total to 247.

Joshua scored 247 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @Jcryptdefi

Source: Twitter

See his JAMB result in the tweet below:

Man's UTME result stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's UTME result below:

@Malcolm_Great1 said:

"Get a skill first, make sure your doing fine."

@theokibejoseph said:

"Congratulations man, I wrote mine once. God did it though."

@ramozemmy said:

"Congratulations brother.

"But you can't do the engineering, you have to do maths not biology.".

@akinrogba said:

"Calm make them give you admission first."

@fra48585 said:

"Bro, make money before you go school o. E get why."

@wolf_de_web3

"Bro, this is Nigeria.

"Remember. Congratulations tho."

@JoshKingX_ said:

"Congrats, Joshua, I’m glad you didn’t give up."

@Mikasa_xbt7 said:

"You are happy with 247? Omor I dey plan go again next year with 234."

@Web3Cheff said:

"Congratulations…

"Don't use all your happiness now. Keep small for when you enter school. Cause bruh."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a man who wrote the UTME six times.

Man raises alarm after checking UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had raised an alarm on social media after checking his UTME result due to the unexpected message he received.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidate who wrote his exam on day two did not expect to get such an SMS. Day two of the 2026 JAMB UTME exam refers to Friday, April 17, and it is the second day of the nationwide Computer-Based Test (CBT) exercise, which began on April 16 and is scheduled to run until April 25.

Taking to a Facebook group 'JAMB 2026 Updates' on April 19, he stated that he thought that the results of those who wrote on day two would have been out by now. He wondered why he got such a text.

Source: Legit.ng