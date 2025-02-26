Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila Charani has made headlines after she shared the recent activities going on in their household

Recall that the Nollywood star suddenly disappeared from Instagram when rumours that her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko was responsible for Chika Ike’s child

While the actress is yet to resurface online, her co-wife entertained netizens with trips she went on in the company of the senator, triggering hot takes online

Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila Charani has provoked reactions online after sharing a video of her and billionaire husband Ned Nwoko on a family trip to his village.

This follows Regina Daniels' sudden Instagram absence amid claims that, Ned Nwoko, reportedly has a child with Chika Ike, which he has denied.

Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife Laila Charani shares video of family trip to his village. Credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Following this, the politician has begun making more public appearances with his Moroccan wife, Laila.

A recent video Laila posted shows the moment they boarded a private jet to his village in Delta State.

During the visit, she, her husband, and their children were seen enjoying the calm ambience of the local vicinity.

In her caption, Laila shared her excitement about the trip and mentioned the joy of reconnecting with familiar places and people.

According to the Moroccan beauty, family travel brings out feelings of love, laughter, and the importance of shared memories.

She wrote:

"Over the weekend, my family and I traveled to Asaba and then made our way to Idumuje-Ugboko—it was truly a trip to remember!

"From the excitement of the journey to the warmth of reconnecting with familiar places and faces, every moment was special.

"Travelling with family always reminds me of the importance of love, laughter, and shared experiences. Whether it was enjoying the beautiful scenery along the way, reminiscing about old memories, or simply being present with each other, this trip was filled with joy and gratitude.

"Idumuje-Ugboko holds so much history and meaning, and visiting again was both refreshing and nostalgic. Grateful for these moments and looking forward to many more adventures with the people I love the most!

See her post below:

Regina Daniels’ co-wife Laila trends online

Many people pointed out the level of detail in Laila's caption and narration, and speculated that she now has a social media manager handling her online presence.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mimilistic1 said:

"Do you know Laila carried reall Gucci and Regina Dey there dey carry fave bags everywhere."

lucci_gucci_official wrote:

Haaaaaa!!!!! Osubrile ooooo!!!😂😂😂I'm loving the New Laila, I'm loving the Handler even more."

tmsqueenempire wrote:

"Try and tell pa to be holding u, is like uar forcing urself on him, and I don’t like it. He just hold u like he use to hold Regina."

elladarling8 wrote:

"If it’s Regina now, them for don hold her hand 10times."

lolaonthegramm reacted:

"Old taker don take again."

amina_kontong said:

"True true God no Dey sleep 😍😍😍😍 I’m happy for you girl. Because you do see shege."

tmsqueenempire wrote:

"Pa will always allow Regina to enter first before he enters, please 🙏 patronize that oh, don’t be treated less girl, why will u allow pa to enter the plane before u. I can’t survive polygamy one day never ooo."

Regina Daniels’ co-wife seen with actress’ favourite Ferrari

In a previous report, Regina Daniels and her Moroccan co-wife Laila Charani were the talk of town amid rumours rocking their marriage .

This was after the movie star deactivated her Instagram recently while her co-wife continues to flourish online.

A recent report disclosed that Laila was enjoying one of their husband’s cars Regina loved to drive as she was allegedly away from the mansion, triggering hot takes online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng