Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has come under the radar of the fashion police shortly after she unboxed her new Rolex online

The billionaire’s wife recently shared a video of herself showcasing her brand new Rolex wristwatch, which she claimed cost $30,000

The fashion police’s analysis of Regina Daniels’ accessory made the rounds on social media, with fans dropping hot takes

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has been called out for allegedly wearing a fake Rolex wristwatch.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the billionaire politician’s wife posted a video of herself unboxing the new Rolex on her Instagram page and bragging that it cost $30,000.

Nigerians react as fashion police exposes Regina Daniels for wearing fake Rolex. Photos: @regina.daniels, @t20luxury

Source: Instagram

Only days after Regina’s unboxing video, an Instagram fashion police identified as @T20luxury on Instagram shared a post where they analysed the young actress’ Rolex.

The wristwatch was labelled fake, with some explanations given on how they reached their verdict. It was said that the watch Regina unboxed was a vintage model and wasn’t supposed to come in a modern box. It was also said that the date lens was missing, and the colour of the box’s internal lining was not precise.

T20luxury wrote in part:

“This Rolex Datejust Two-Tone you unboxed in this video is a vintage model, so it’s not the most recent version, hence it shouldn’t come with the modern Rolex box but instead an older version box.

"The picture is not too clear to confirm the authenticity of the dial but one thing is conspicuous and that’s the missing date lens.

"Then again, The box is fake because the color of the internal lining is too imprecise and the external material and colors are off. Finally, the crown 👑 gold colour is shinier than what the original should look like.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels is dragged for wearing fake Rolex

The fake verdict given to Regina Daniels’ Rolex wristwatch quickly became a trending topic on social media after the fashion police’s post went viral. Some Nigerians were amused by the information while others taunted the billionaire’s wife for allegedly wearing fake.

Hennyclarks said:

“When I saw that box I immediately said TURKEY lol …. The face of the watch said it all.”

Omono123r said:

“I don’t know why people go dey pose with fake Rolex watches 😁😁😁just get Movado😁😁if you must show off.”

Beauty_uyanwune said:

“Me that is not even married to a billionaire can’t even wear fake watch 🤣🤣🤣🤣 like I wear original swatch, fine girl like this come marry old man wey get money come dey wear fake join no sis don’t do such if you want to marry ancestors marry and wear everything only original @regina.daniels or na audio billionaire, IGBO MEN ARE STILL THE TEA NOT DELTA IGBO REAL IGBO TRIBES.”

Softsandy262 wrote:

“Even billionaire wife 😂.”

Soniaquee_n said:

“99 percent of Naija celebs carry fake things. Most of them don't even travel to luxurious countries where authentic things are sold at a high price.”

Mllecarina said:

“This is why i keep on saying stop envying celebrities because most of them wear fake !! I no want read say she wasn’t aware because she definitely was aware of it!! U see say even billionaire wife dey put fake so who are we not to do the same😂😂 no go pressure urself oo !! Na so Hermes fake bags full naija 😂.”

Lingeriebytemmy wrote:

“So na fake watch she posted to pepper us online😂.”

X_tomilola said:

“Tooorrr Anidamu grandpa’s baby is using fake Rolex 😂.”

C.viewssss wrote:

“It was easy to detect that it’s a fake watch when she first posted the video 😂.”

Ola_fierce said:

“I go marry billionaire kon dy wear f@ke join? Eh God abeg😩.”

Olamide_berry20 wrote:

“That one nah relax 😂 no be Rolex 😹.”

Old video of Regina Daniels' traditional marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ traditional wedding video resurfaced on the internet to the interest of fans.

In the throwback video that resurfaced on Instagram and was spotted by Legit.ng, Regina Daniels was seen getting traditionally married to her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

In the clip, the couple were surrounded by villagers as an MC presided over the ceremony. Regina was on her feet as Ned sat beside her mother, Rita Daniels. The young actress looked simple in a green jumpsuit and blonde bob wig.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng