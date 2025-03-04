Regina Daniel, the wife of Billionaire Ned Nwoko, has been disturbing the gram for some time now

Regina, who has been in a crisis with her man, showed off her newest acquisition for all to see on the gram

The rich youngster posted her new Rolex watch and displayed the price, leaving many of her fans gasping for breath

Nollywood sweetheart Regina Daniels is in the news again after she shared a new video online via her official social media handle.

The mum of two recently spoiled herself as she splashed north of $30k on a brand-new Rolex wristwatch. In a new video sighted by Legit.ng, Gina, who seemed to be in a marital scuffle, excitedly shared her new watch.

The actress opened in before the camera and hurriedly removed the one she had on to try out her new watch.

Recall that Regina marital crisis began with Senator Ned Nwoko, following rumours of him impregnating her senior colleague Chika Ike. Her situation triggered a concerned fan online, who shared a lengthy post, addressing the actress.

See the video here:

Fans hail Regina's new move

Read some reactions below:

@charma_e.e said:

"Confuse us girl until we learn to mind our own business 🙌."

@saheedonpi said:

"Why not stop posting for now or lock the comments Please for your health and peace ✌🏻🙌🤷🏻‍♂️."

@choice_sasha said:

"Some ladies under this comment section insulting Regina..... If you check well, they never see food chop..... Insulting person wey better pass you😂😂 funny people."

@odesco070 said:

"Beautiful girl see how intelligent this girl are❤️❤️❤️ playing with adults and people grandmother and father on social media 😂."

@olaitann____stitches said:

"Omo I just want God to bless me with a sewing machine to start working. I pray that blessing of God Locate me 🙏❤️."

@coalcitygist said:

"The simple way to know when Nigerians are going through a lot is by post - post. Their status go full 😂😂😂😂. Na who love never pour spit on the face that will not understand what asa Odogwu is passing through. Love and religion is the biggest sc@m in life."

@shalic6 said:

"@regina.daniels no caption for the watch? We wanna read naa, next must be your fancy car, right. Show that man you work hard and you can buy your own Lamborghini 😍😍😍😍😍."

@successpropertymanagers

Use your platform to influence young people on personal self development,job creation and wealth creation. How many jobs have you created since you embarked on this journey. Stop this nonsense you’re always putting out to the public."

@vivianammissah said:

"I'll bet my last coins that half of you lot crave Rege's lifestyle."

Regina Daniels praises mum Rita

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Regina Daniels shared a series of pictures of her and her mother Rita Daniels amid rumours surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The Nollywood star gushed about her mother, whom she described as her guardian angel and God on earth.

Regina Daniels' comment about her mother comes amid a video of Rita Daniels, which recently went viral online.

