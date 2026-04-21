A young Nigerian man whose system went off several times while he was writing the JAMB exam has shared his 2026 UTME result online

The screenshot that the individual posted on his social media page revealed the scores in Physics and three other UTME subjects

Many people who saw the total score he got in the 2026 UTME exam took to the comments section of the post to react

A young Nigerian man whose system disconnected three times while he was writing his JAMB exam has checked his 2026 UTME result and revealed he scored 94 in Physics.

The individual appreciated God for the success of the exam as he got a high score despite the setbacks he faced in the exam hall.

JAMB candidate faces system issues, still shares 2026 UTME score online. Photo Source: Tiktok/tutorfunsho_123

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Man scores 94 in Physics

The screenshot he attached to his TikTok post showed that he did four subjects, namely Physics, English, Chemistry, and Biology; however, he got his highest score in Physics.

The caption of the video shared by @Tutorfunsho_123 read:

“After system failure, God still helped me. I’m so grateful.”

The description of the post he shared also contained a statement that briefly explained the problem he faced while he was writing his JAMB exam.

Man whose system disconnected 3 times shares 2026 UTME result online. Photo Source: Tiktok/tutorfunsho_123

Source: TikTok

@tutorfunsho_123 wrote:

“My system disconnected three times. I was still able to get this. Thank you Lord.”

Many people who came across his post took to the comments section to speak about his experience and his 2026 UTME result.

Reactions as man posts UTME result

Quaceemoh shared:

"I am back to testify to God Abeg."

Consty's cake to the forevent noted:

"To God be the glory I scored 194.'

Last Born shared:

"Which part of the text book u dey read."

priceless jewel said:

"God Abeg let my result be good too."

Emmanuel noted:

"Despite the prayer 143 anyways congratulations."

M💝O💝R💝E💝N💝I💝K💝E💝J💝I said:Consty's cake and

"Congratulations to you God really like you oo 🙏🙏🙏 may I be happy when I see my own."

tope14 added:

"I join you give glory to God. Alhamdulillah my son and my daughter own also good,I give thanks to God."

ꨄYEESHA said:

"Congrats stranger Mine is 266 omor am forever grateful."

funmighty123 added:.

"i have not seen my oww i am afraid to check."

NIKE shared:

"Good please let my result be good too."

@gold sworld said:

"Congratulations dear🥰 o lord let mine be good jamb has not release mine o lord help me."

~AYOMIDE noted:

"I lay my results into your able hands o lord"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady took to social media to celebrate her brother, Suleiman Sufyan Onimisi, after he scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics in his 2026 UTME. She also shared a screenshot of his result online.

JAMB: 15-year-old girl scores 98 in English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 15-year-old girl who wrote the JAMB exam for the first time has gone viral after scoring 98 in English Language in the 2026 UTME and sharing her result online.

The video showed her elder sister helping her check the result, while she was nervous before seeing her score. Her age and the fact that it was her first attempt were also revealed in the video.

Source: Legit.ng