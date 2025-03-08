Former BBNaija star Tacha has reacted to the sexual harassment drama between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Akpabio

Shortly after Senator Natasha was suspended by the Senate, Tacha shared her thoughts on the drama

The public figure posted a video on her official X page to call out Nigerians over their seeming nonchalance over the issue

Former BBNaija star Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, has reacted to the drama between Senator Natasha Akpoti and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Natasha had accused the Senate president of sexual harassment and was subsequently suspended from the Senate.

BBNaija's Tacha reacts to Natasha Akpoti, Godswill Akpabio's scandal. Photos: @symply_tacha, @natashaakpoti

Source: Instagram

Tacha reacted to the development by sharing a video on her official X page. The reality show star blasted Nigerians and Nigerian feminists for not speaking up.

According to Tacha, the government knows Nigerians are not very serious people, so they find it easy to do what they like.

Tacha explained that people didn’t understand the gravity of the situation between Natasha Akpoti and Akpabio because it means anybody can make accusations anyhow, and any man can sexually harass women without repercussions.

She said:

“I think we can all agree that Nigerians are not very serious people. This is what the political class and that’s why they can do anything and get away with it because they know Nigerians are not very serious people. You guys don’t understand the gravity of what just happened. If Senator Natasha is lying, it means women can wake up and accuse anybody of sexual harassment, accuse any man of rape and get away with it. It also means that the men can rape, sexually harass women and absolutely nothing will be done, that’s how bad the situation is and you people are just there, dancing around the whole issue. This is exactly the time when we have to take the bull by the horns.”

Tacha blasts Nigerian feminists

Speaking further, Tacha tackled Nigerian feminists who did not seem to be speaking up enough about the scandal at the Senate.

According to the former BBNaija star, the voices of Nigerian feminists are only heard when it comes to defending women who disguise as influencers but sleep around for money.

Tacha also said that the allegations against Senator Akpabio were too scandalous for them to be swept under the carpet. According to her, the claims should be investigated and the guilty party punished.

BBNaija's Tacha reacts to Senator Natasha Akpoti and Senate President Godswill Akpabio's scandal. Photo: @natashaakpoti

Source: Twitter

She said:

“Do you know what this year’s International Women’s Day theme is? March forward for all women and girls. Why are Nigerian women not marching and why are we all not marching? The so called confused individuals that call themselves Nigerian feminists, their voices are nowhere to be heard, bunch of jokers.If it’s to defend sexx workers parading themselves as influencers which I have no problem with, your voices will be heard. We will hear from you people, you would be loud as fvck. You’re only a feminist when it benefits you. Both women and men are supposed to be at the senate complex asking questions to the extent that the president feels this. Do y’all understand that we have 109 senators in Nigeria and only four are women. Women are not properly represented across board, we have never had a female governor, this is how disenfranchised women are. Women are always given the back seat. This is a woman that over 100,000 people gave their votes to, gave their voices to for her to speak on their behalf and she’s facing six months suspension? When one out of four female senators is making an allegation like this, it should not be swept under the carpet and it should not be treated lightly at all. We should see this as women being silenced and if she’s telling a lie, she should be dealt with. The number three citizen of Nigeria is being dragged for something that could be a lie or could be true, this needs to be cleared. He’s too important of a man for a story like this to pop up and we don’t get to the end of it.”

See Tacha’s video below:

Reactions as Tacha blasts Nigerian feminists

Tacha’s jab at Nigerian feminists amid the Natasha Akpoti and Godswill Akpabio scandal ruffled some feathers on social media. While some people agreed with the BBNaija star, others did not.

Atpfoods_ said:

“First time listening to her and she makes plenty sense.”

E2nu_esq said:

“Come lead them.”

Celinaavong said:

“To think that this is happening during the women's month.”

Joyanohobin said:

“So today she's not a feminist????”

Aladja_girl wrote:

“I have actually seen more men speak up for this woman than women.”

Ife_dunke said:

“Nigerians deserve the government they have. This Senate drama proves it.”

P.a.n.y.a_ wrote:

“She said what she said. Those shouting VDM hates women, where are you people now? You see say na most women dey hate their fellow women.”

Ihuoma_v wrote:

“Sheybi you’re a woman, start marching now… abi them hold your leg??”

Destinefine_ said:

“Our women are so focused on male validation. Tacha I have given up on humans. I now speak to birds and trees.”

Nedu_dess said:

“This is hard facts, I don't think women will understand the gravity of this issue till the next election. women will be taken for a big joke, and even 1 electoral seat won't be won by a woman you guys should wake up oh cos hmmmm.”

Ttonyegram said:

“One of the times I agree with her,I expected Senator Natasha to be your profile pictures,the posts and the match….All of you defended Sophia more for not getting a lambo promised under duress….i’m so ashamed,stay woke and know your worth is to know how much a man is willing to suffer and pay before hanging between your thighs,really expected better from the youngings.”

Kanoel_fabrics wrote:

“Dem no dey see them for this kind of thing. But let it be about hating men, dem go full everywhere as if that's what feminism is about.”

Kate Henshaw reacts to Natasha Akpoti, Akpabio drama

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw reacted to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s drama with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Kate Henshaw took to her official Instagram page to say what she thinks.

The film star showed support for Senator Natasha Akpoti with a lengthy piece about strong women.

