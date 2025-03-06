Nigerian actor Akah Nnani has reacted to the trending drama between Senator Natasha Akpoti and Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The movie star posted an emotional video on his page where he addressed the situation after the female senator accused the senate president of harassment

Akah’s stance on the trending situation raised a series of comments from Nigerians after the video went viral

Nollywood actor Akah Nnani has joined other public figures who waded into Senator Natasha Akpoti’s drama with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Just recently, the female senator accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment during an interview after their spat at the senate after her seat was changed.

The online drama that ensued after her public accusation against the senate president got several people discussing the topic. One of the latest people to do so is movie star Akah Nnani.

Actor Akah Nnani reacts to Natasha Akpoti and Godswill Akpabio's drama. Photos: @akahnnani, @natashaakpoti, @senator_akpabio

The Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to share an emotional video where he spoke about the danger women face by getting harassed and shamed after speaking up, especially by other women.

“If the woman with power is not safe, what of the girl with no name?” Akah asked in the video.

The movie star accompanied the emotional clip with a caption, calling good men to speak up and not look away.

Actor Akah Nnani video addresses Natasha Akpoti, Akpabio drama. Photos: @akahnnani, @natashaakpoti

Akah wrote in part:

“There comes a time when silence is betrayal. Today, I choose to speak. This is not just about one woman. This is about a system that has failed to protect its own. If a female senator is not safe, then who is? If a woman in power is ridiculed for speaking up, then what happens to the girl on the street, the woman in the workplace, the child in a classroom?

Good men, where are you? Men with voices, influence, power and integrity must do something. We cannot keep looking away. We cannot let injustice become culture. We cannot let our daughters inherit a world where their voices are drowned out by mockery, where their pain is entertainment, where their dignity is negotiable.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Akah speaks on Natasha Akpoti, Akpabio drama

Akah Nnani’s video addressing the messy situation between Senator Natasha Akpoti and Senate President Godswill Akpabio soon spread on social media and it triggered a series of reactions from Nigerians:

S.e.x.y_hope said:

“Finally! A man that has some sense.”

Naijabuyer24 said:

“Just because say u be one of my fav actor go make em talk…… well na family matter. No put mouth. They play the game and done together. Remember, we are the commoners.”

_misstricky said:

“Now is the time to amplify the voices of young girls everywhere! For far too long, countless women have been silenced due to lack of support and advocacy. It’s our responsibility to fight for them, to ensure their rights are protected, and their voices are heard.”

0nly1genesis said:

“Petition that was still submitted to him.”

Helenbe60 wrote:

“This is so sad if a woman with power can be ridiculed lik this what of the woman with no power . So sad row see that women are even the ones heading this protest .”

Joan_rossie1 said:

“Even the petition against him was summited to him, make it make sense to me, if Nigeria was a working country he would have stepped down for the deputy to handle the case cos how will you be a judge of your own case??? SMH.”

Thepoet_glory wrote:

“I hope everyone realizes that this fight isn’t just about one woman…. It’s about securing the future for our daughters and giving them hope that their voices can be heard!!!!”

princessadaeze.dr wrote:

“What of the girl with no name 😢?”

Bolajisparks said:

“You have always had my respect and today it further increases. We have a failed system.”

Damibiyi said:

“Akah, thank you!!!!! This is so well said because indeed where are the men????”

