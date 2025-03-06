Former BBNaija housemate Kassia Sule and wife of the season 9 winner Kellyrae has been embroiled in some controversy

The reality TV star shared her two cents on human relationships and how people take possession of their friend’s belongings

A user on Elon Musk’s X came forward to accuse Kassia of a whole bunch of things, triggering massive reactions online

Former BBNaija housemate Kassia Sule and wife of the season 9 winner Kellyrae trended online following a recent clash she had with a user on Elon Musk’s X.

Kassia took to her X page to share her view on taking someone else's belongings without their permission is wrong, regardless of your relationship with that person.

She wrote:

“I don’t care your relationship with that person, but if you take people’s things without telling them, you’re a thief. You have no idea how important that item might be to them.”

An X account claiming to be the fan page of one of the BBNaija season 9 housemates, Nelly, took to the comments to tackle Kassia.

The account, known as Nellykalovers, accused Kassia of allegedly stealing her current husband from a woman named Cynthia.

Not stopping there, the user claimed that Kassia stole her fellow students’ money during her 300-level in university.

According to the account, the money had been collected from students, but Kassia ran off with it after the contributions were made.

“Funny that this is coming from you. You stole Kellyrae from a girl called Cynthia. Boyfriend snatcher, you did contribution thrift in 300 level you ran away with all their money you still brought your thief attitude to the house again. Stop shading others when you are a thief too.”

Kassia reacted to the allegations online and queried how the user was able to escape a psychiatric hospital.

“Just one question 🙋 how did you escape from the psychiatric hospital?” Kassia asked.

See the online spat below:

BBNaija Kassia trends online after being called a thief

Legit.ng gathered the reactions from fans and netizens to the controversial situation.

See them below:

@MadakiJeldy said:

"All this gold diggers that how wuna dey behave ,you will use bad behavior push man away ,once he makes money and marry Right then you come and called someone boyfriend snatcher. Tell ur friend she is just a good digger that if ur not the Cynthia self."

@MariamMusi83910 wrote:

So u think we don't know that Nelly stole 500,000 Naira to buy her needs before coming for BBN."

@MadakiJeldy said:

"Is not kellyrae fault that ur stupid friend Cynthia is not a wife material and dat why he allowed kassia to steal him oh now I get all the pain is bcos of stupid Cynthia .by the way Nellyverse are crying that onyecow want to snatchh and steal sooj."

@AngelofSout8293 wrote:

"Na engagements you dey find, e be like hunger want kpai you Abi?"

@superchy_p reacted:

Keep lying to make yourself happy. God will surely judge you.

@Dpeacefulgal said:

"Na so them Dey steal human being for Una family."

@Ordunaryoh reacted:

"Look at the joker here. You are a waste of an embryo . You went to school with her now , fool!ish like fave like imbec!l!c fan."

