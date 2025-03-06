A Nigerian man said Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan, member of the 10th Nigeria National Assembly representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, recently called him

The man who is from the politician's constituency rubbished claims that she is depressed because of her saga with Senate President Godswill Akpabio

He noted something he never knew about her that he found out following their recent conversation

A Nigerian man, Kelly Hassino, has reacted to claims that Kogi Central Senatorial District Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan is battling with depression as a result of her current issue with the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a Facebook post, Kelly, who hails from Natasha's constituency, countered such claims, saying she called him recently and "started with a laugh of victory".

Kelly Hassino rubbished claims that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is depressed. Photo Credit: Kelly Hassino, Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Kelly added that he did not know Natasha speaks Pidgin until their recent conversation.

Throwing his weight behind her, Kelly said she spoke bravely in her recent appearance at the Nigerian Senate, adding that she gave her adversaries sleepless nights.

Kelly claimed the "majority" are on Natasha's side. He wrote:

"Somebody was telling me that Natasha H Akpoti is so down.... she's depressed with everything going on... 😆

"I didn't want to say this before but now I will.

"Natasha Akpoti called me in the morning yesterday and infact she started with a laugh of victory!

"I didn't even know my Madam speaks pidgin until yesterday.

"But well, we all saw her in the Senate today, strong and brave as a Lion, giving her adversaries sleepless nights!

"And believe me, the "majority" are on her side."

Kelly Hassino described Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as strong and brave as a lion. Photo Credit: Kelly Hassino, Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

People hail Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Gloria Eikojonwa said:

"We love u ma’am ❤️❤️ your courage and boldness is worthy celebrating ma."

St. Lance Obi said:

"A petition signed by a Senator cannot be entertained.

"Me: Someone should advise her to familiarize herself with the Senate rules to avoid repeatedly embarrassing herself."

Steve Omni said:

"The supreme architect of the universe has a plan for her.

"It’s all part of the journey.. the next move shall be bigger."

Ọlaedo Chiọma Irene said:

"I am not surprised if she is happy.

"Men will be men, that some hides it so well does not mean they are no long polygamous in nature.

"People might call this woman claims as nonsense but believe me out of every nonsense, there is a sense."

Idris Rhabee Ovayi said:

"They wish😂.

"But unfortunately dey don’t know she has a heart of a lion.

"Bold.

"Courageous.

"Fearless.

"And strong."

Jorgio Simplicio said:

"Natasha Akpoti is a fearless and courageous Kogi lioness. She can't be easily intimidated. Igbirra people no dey fear anybody. Dem get Dore for body. If she could stand up against the former Kogi Governor @ Yahaya Bello,so who Akpabio come be na. The mumu he-goat wan nack fine sweet woman wey him see for him life before 🙄."

Edhere Oreva-oghene said:

"Which majority are on her side, even the women in the Senate are not on her side.

"Na your family members dey her side?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Senate had dismissed Natasha Akpoti's sexual harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha Akpoti releases fresh statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had released a fresh statement as the Senate took a decision on her sexual harassment claim.

Legit.ng recalled that Senator Fasuyi said on Wednesday, March 5, that Senator Natasha had in the past made false and defamatory claims against ex-Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi, when he served as minister of mines and steel development.

Reacting to the clarification made by ex-governor Fayemi, Akpoti-Uduaghan shared a short statement on her verified Facebook page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng