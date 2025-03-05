Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has waded into the drama between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senator Godswill Akpabio

Shortly after Natasha Akpoti accused the Senate president of sexual harassment, the movie star reacted online

Kate Henshaw’s post drew the attention of several Nigerians, especially women who also dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has reacted to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s drama with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Just recently, social media was in a frenzy after Akpoti granted an interview where she accused Senator Akpabio of sexual harassment after a drama in the Senate over her change of seat.

Kate Henshaw speaks about Natasha Akpoti's harassment claim against Senate President Akpabio. Photos: @k8henshaw, @natashaakpoti, @senator_akpabio

This accusation sparked a heated discussion on social media, with several people taking sides on the matter and sharing what they felt should be done about it.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw took to her official Instagram page to say what she thinks. The film star showed support for Senator Natasha Akpoti with a lengthy piece about strong women.

The post talked about how women are seen as weak and forced to be relegated to the background due to religion, society and tradition. Kate Henshaw concluded her post by saying women were offsprings of countless women warriors.

She wrote in part:

“We are told we are weak, we are spineless, and cannot think. We accept the new role foisted on us, the subtle submission imposed by religion, by society, by tradition.

"They tell us we cannot govern, we cannot rule, we cannot make our own decisions. They tell us to shut up and sit down.Women like children are to be seen not heard.

"Do you not know that in nearly all species, the female is much more deadly than the male? We are the offspring of countless women-warriors!!💪 #endofdiscussion.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Kate Henshaw supports Natasha Akpoti

Kate Henshaw’s take on the Natasha Akpoti versus Godswill Akpabio drama raised reactions from netizens. Many women agreed with the Nollywood actress.

Kate Henshaw reacts as Senator Natasha Akpoti accuses Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment. Photo: @natashaakpoti

Edwardsoluremi said:

“👏🔥Yes sooo🙌❤️.”

Yobolized2.0 said:

“Words on marble 👌🏿 God bless you 🙏🏾.”

Drbelswellness said:

“Couldn’t be said better. ❤️❤️”

Esua.iquo said:

“Strong woman💪🏽.”

Usinzibe said:

“Happy IWD in advance Hon. NAT and to you Superstar K8.😍❤️ Cheers to knowledge and strength.”

Zeejeneh said:

“❤️❤️❤️ Thank you ma'am 👏.”

Chiquka wrote:

“Wisdom overload. Well said.”

Skin_supplements_in_ibadan wrote:

“God bless you mama. Mee love you ❤️.”

Chardaniels_ said:

“Mama this is boldness right here! You had every opportunity to keep quiet, to embrace your own towns man, to be neglected by your own state’s people and you choose to speak up for the truth! You have my support and day any time! 🤗🤎”

D.j.obexa wrote:

“Hello Kate. We support the feminine cause. But please Natasha blew it big time by mixing those two issues up at the same time. She should have reported the harassment long ago. What she's doing now is pure blackmail. Have a good day.”

Ex-senator Ita Giwa blasts Natasha Akpoti

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a former senator for Cross River South, Florence Ita-Giwa, reacted to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ita-Giwa stated that female senators should not face such situations once they reach the National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, March 4, Ita-Giwa described it as a form of “weakness” for any female lawmaker to raise such claims, arguing that senators are equals regardless of gender.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

