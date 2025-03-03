The Senate has ruled out investigating allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan due to the absence of a formal petition

Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, sparking widespread reactions and a lawsuit from Akpabio’s wife

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki’s suggestion to investigate was dismissed, as the Senate insists on a formal complaint to act

The Senate has ruled out any possibility of investigating the allegations leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, citing the absence of a formal petition.

Eseme Eyiboh, media adviser to Akpabio, made this assertion during an interview on TVC News on Sunday.

The Senate has detailed that proceedings can be initiated only when a formal criminal complaint is filed against the Senate president. Photo: FB/National Assembly

He clarified that Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, has not officially submitted a petition to the National Assembly regarding her claims of sexual harassment.

Allegation of sexual harassment by Natasha

On Friday, Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio made inappropriate advances towards her at his residence in Akwa Ibom as well as in his office.

Her claims have sparked widespread reactions, including legal action from Ekaette Akpabio, the Senate President’s wife, who has sued the Kogi senator over the accusations.

The controversy has also led to demands for an investigation into the matter, with some drawing comparisons to past cases where the Senate had initiated probes over allegations against its leadership.

Senate dismisses Saraki's intervening suggestion

Amid the calls for scrutiny, former Senate President Bukola Saraki advised the 10th Senate to adopt a similar approach to the one taken during his tenure when he faced accusations of importing an official vehicle without proper customs clearance. Saraki’s case had led to a Senate investigation at the time.

However, Eyiboh dismissed Saraki’s suggestion, stating that the two scenarios are entirely different.

He maintained that the Senate cannot initiate an investigation into Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations in the absence of a formal complaint.

“What Bukola Saraki said has no place for contemplation at this level,” Eyiboh remarked.

“There is no petition, either to the police, court, or Senate, regarding sexual harassment. It is just somebody exercising the right to public communication, that is freedom of expression.”

He further argued that making an accusation on a public platform does not automatically warrant institutional action.

“She went on television; another person could have gone to Wuse market to make an allegation. And you are asking the institution to investigate?” he said.

According to Eyiboh, without an official complaint, the Senate has no basis to establish a panel.

“There is no petition anywhere. There is no complainant. So from where will the Senate as an institution set up a panel?” he questioned.

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

