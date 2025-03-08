Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, Nikos Babii, has ventured into music and released her new single to the surprise of fans

The socialite and lifestyle influencer showcased her singing and rapping skills in her new song, DND

The clip went viral on social media with netizens rating Nikos Babii’s skills and others praising the talent in her family

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s cousin, Adenike aka Nikos Babii, has released her first music single to the joy of fans.

On March 7, 2025, social media was buzzing with excitement after the lifestyle influencer of the Nikos Living fame posted a snippet on her official Instagram page to announce her new single titled DND.

According to the Osun state governor’s daughter, she would be releasing the music video for her track. She wrote:

“I WANNA CHOP LIFE !!! Visuals for my single “DND” OUT NOW ! ✈️💕.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Nikos Babii drops music

Shortly after the news of Davido’s cousin, Nikos Babii’s newly released track went viral, it was trailed by reactions from Nigerians. While some netizens expected the song to be a flop without listening to it, majority of the others were impressed with the track and praised Nikos’ singing and rapping talent:

Pere_gold1 said:

“She sings so good for her first song 🎶

Demi.ache said:

“Her voice sweet but abeg no try am again 😂😂 we forgive you shaa.”

Yapper__girl_ wrote:

“This song is actually interesting.”

1lady__ann said:

“Wait !!!!!!! She Rapped?! 🥹😭😭 this gurllllll ATEEEEEE!!!”

Drey_xii wrote:

“Bro she sings so good for her first song.”

Chef_bhodeii said:

“I actually like the rap part it’s not disturbing 😍.”

Runzworldwide said:

“She sounds really good, if y’all not biased.”

Tree_nee_tea said:

“Let us not lie..the song no bad.”

Davido said:

“Gbeduuuuuuuuu🔥”

Ladyariyike said:

“Love it! ❤️❤️❤️Going to listen to the full song right away! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 I love that we are experiencing all the different sides to you! Nikos living 🔥🔥🔥 Nikos giving back to the community 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Nikos dancing 💃🏾 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 Now to Nikos singing.”

Yhemo_lee said:

“This is actually so so impressive. 👏👏 she just needs more encouragement!! One collab with baddest and she’s up ⬆️!”

Ladyjasminec wrote:

“Her Rap is actually lit , if you are not hating.”

_queen_olly said:

“Let’s not lie, let’s not steal, she sounds so good ❤️.”

Davido's cousin spotted dancing to Wizkid's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's cousin, Nikos was on the lips of social media users after a video of her went viral.

In the clip spotted by Legit.ng, Nikos is seen in an outdoor space, looking great as usual and recording herself on her phone.

Her cousin's rival, Wizkid's song 'Ojuelegba' was busy playing in the background at a low volume. Subconsciously, Nikos began to sway from side to side to the melody but stopped abruptly after realizing she was being recorded and that it was her cousin's rival's song.

