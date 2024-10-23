Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, Nikos Babii, is making headlines over her reaction to meeting Nollywood star Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki

A video made the rounds of Nikos’ interaction with the movie star after she met him for the first time

The viral clip also captured Nikos Babii talking about Aki’s height in comparison to her own, and it raised mixed feelings

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s cousin, Adenike, aka Nikos Babii, is making headlines after she met Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, for the first time.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the lifestyle influencer’s reaction to meeting the movie star.

Nigerians slam OBO's cousin Nikos over her comment about actor Aki's height. Photos: @nikos_babii, @chineduikedieze

In the clip, Nikos and Aki were surrounded by people as Davido’s cousin expressed her joy at meeting the actor. Another part of the video showed the 29-year-old lady in a car as she spoke about the meeting.

According to Nikos, she was glad to finally meet somebody who was shorter than her. She said:

“The way I used to watch Aki and Pawpaw, I wanted to die! Finally I’ve met somebody shorter than me.”

See the viral video below:

Reactions to video of Nikos Babii meeting Aki

After the clip of Nikos Babii’s first meeting with Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze went viral, netizens were drawn to what she had to say about their height differences. While some of them were amused by the statement, others felt it was an offensive thing to say. Read some of their comments below:

naijavendorscircle:

“Why is everyone saying that's not nice to say, this is exactly every short person’s thought when we meet short people like us. Even when tall people meet someone taller than them, they always want to compare heights. Smile and move on😍 it's all Love.”

pbellebeautyng:

“But she's short and he is shorter! Fact on fact.”

Thehopebenjamin:

“It was just a joke.”

svelte_luyi:

“That’s not nice to say but its all cruise.”

Anna_bee9:

“If this statement was from someone from BBN una go drag am o.”

She_norki:

“That’s not nice to say 🙄.”

stunning_adaeze:

“Not a very demure thing to say.”

Iamking_pao:

“Nikos is so naughty 😂.”

mkay_of_abuja:

“Good sense of humour I love her.”

Asamarcelo1:

“See talk.”

Okm_herbal:

“Nah, that's wrong and very insensitive to say. He's height is because of a health factor, yours is natural, you cannot compare these two!”

Nekky_nneka:

“Short people when they finally see who they are taller than. The joy no be here.”

Yuljudy4eva:

“Which kind smelling talk be this.”

hey_liquor_:

“Such a s!lly joke 🙄.”

lynda__roses:

“So disrespectful Niko pls.”

kalussmith:

“Una no won dy get respect for legend. Very insensitive thing to say.”

iphy_love:

“Which kind mumu joke be this one.”

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin Nikos trend

In a viral post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

