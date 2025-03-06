Nigerian singer Davido’s hypeman Special Spesh has acquired another house in America, to the joy of fans

The public figure took to his official Instagram page to make the big announcement while celebrating his big feat

Davido and other Nigerians reacted to the news, with many of them congratulating Special Spesh

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s hypeman, Edward Chukwumah-Ijeh, popularly known as Special Spesh, is once again a homeowner in America.

The celebrity hypeman took to his official Instagram page on March 5, 2025, to share the big news of his recent property purchase.

Nigerians react as Davido's hypeman Spesh buys another house in America. Photos: @specialspesh

Source: Instagram

Special Spesh shared a series of photos of himself closing off on the purchase of the property and accompanied it with a caption about it being another one of his houses in America.

Recall that in November 2024, Spesh bought a house in America that he disclosed online.

He wrote:

“New House 🏠 alert!!! 📌 Another 1!!!! Swipe !! 💸💰💳🏦 Real life #monopoly in full effect!! #Goat God Over All Things!!! #WhatGodCanNotDoDoesNotExist!! #5ive #BeThereStill #BigMoves I will teach and guide you!”

See the photos below:

In a photo shared on his Instagram stories, Special Spesh bragged about how someone like him, who people call Davido’s shoe shiner, has gotten another house in America.

He wrote:

“Davido’s shoe shiner don buy another house for yankee oo, dey count am dey go abeg. When you ready, I dey for you.”

See a screenshot of the post below:

Davido's hypeman Spesh buys another house in the US. Photo: @specialspesh

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Davido’s hypeman buys new house in US

The news of Special Spesh’s new house in America got several netizens excited, including Davido. Many of them congratulated the public figure:

Davido said:

“Put me on bro.”

Tontolet said:

“Congratulations 🔥.”

Davido wrote:

“Dia fada !!!”

Blue.pearl70 said:

“Good investment.”

Ch.iboy118 said:

“Everyone around him is winning bro that’s called good heart for everyone but fc were una dae.”

_theeternal said:

“Real meaning of 30 BG.”

365globalblog said:

“Hypeman wey get money pass some artists, congratulations bro.”

Choconaughty said:

“Very smart guy.”

Mastablog wrote:

“Davido is a blessing, the other one na nemesis.”

Diverce_kay wrote:

“What does he do for a living please! Shebi na to dey shout for David abi is there something else?”

Rollystar4 said:

“Must we show off?????”

Davido threatens Radiogad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido threatened media personality Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad, on social media.

Radiogad shared a series of threatening messages Davido sent to his DM in reaction to some of the derogatory posts he had made about him.

From the screen-recorded conversation, it showed that Davido stormed Radiogad’s DM to express displeasure with the way the media personality had talked about him and his career in some of his Instagram posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng