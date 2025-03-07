BBNaija star Mercy Eke has announced that she’s undergoing a master's program at a UK university

The reality star, who was recently embroiled in the trending Lamborghini drama on social media, shared the news on her Instagram page

Several Nigerians on social media had things to say about Mercy Eke furthering her education overseas

A Nigerian socialite and former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, is undergoing a master's program in the UK.

Just recently, the public figure who was dragged into the trending ‘Lambo Lamba’ drama announced on her Instagram page that she was doing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at a school in London..

Recall that Mercy Eke unveiled her Lamborghini truck just hours after a leaked phone call exposed that another socialite, Sophia Egbueje, planned to get one.

Only a week after the Lambo drama made the rounds, Mercy posted a series of photos on her Instagram page, showing her mixing up with her foreign colleagues in class while noting that she was done playing and back to real life.

According to Mercy Eke, she started her MBA in 2024 and was very excited about her journey because she’s all about learning and levelling up. She wrote:

“Chasing my dreams - done playing, back to reality 😉 Started my MBA last year and I’m super excited for this journey 📚 Here’s to new experiences, learning, and leveling up!”

Reactions as Mercy Eke pursues MBA in UK

The news of Mercy Eke furthering her studies in the UK by getting an MBA was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many of them praised the reality star for the move.

Mercy Eke dedicates Lamborghini in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Eke drove her Lamborghini truck to church for spiritual blessings shortly after unveiling it online.

A video showing the reality star with her pastor and church members praying during a church dedication emerged online.

The video ignited backlash, with several Nigerian netizens directing their outrage at Mercy's pastor.

