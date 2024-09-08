Davido's cousin, Nikos Babii has visited Osun state National Youth Service Corp camp and given out food items

In the video making the rounds, she went to the place with so many convoys and was seen making a speech there

The recording sparked reactions among fans who were not happy with her appearance and what she gave there

Nike Adeleke, better known as Nikos Babii, seemed not to be in the good book of her fans after she visited Osun state National Youth Service Corp camp.

The lady, who is rumoured to be dating Young Jonn was seen in the viral video having a great time at the place.

She donated 20 bags of rice and 4 cows to corp members before she left the place.

Nikos Babii visits with convoys

In the video, the vlogger was seen going to the place with a long convoy, which many fans were not happy about.

She was later seen giving a speech to corp members in a hall.

Recall that Nikos Babii has been in Osun state for some days and shared video of her activities with her fans. She followed her father to the office and also gave update about it.

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed Nikos Babii's visit to Osun state. Here are some of the comments below:

@Ovoh_of_Lagos:

"Rice wey them no go still see eat."

@_Oluwanifemii:

"Awn my Nikos Living. God bless her heart."

@iszzyiniho1:

"Wizkid cousin can never do it.'

@QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"Rice rice rice. Modafaackers don't know anything or do anything except to share rice."

@KinqKudos:

"Who is she?"

@FowobiofLagos:

"Any small thing donate rice like food is Nigerian problem."

@Sir_BiolaPr:

"Look at the heavy security attachment and convoy. We keep wasting the resources of the country on frivolitties."

@IamTheIroko:

"The solution to everything problem in Nigeria now is bah of rice. On yoo mandate we stand."

@lifeofolaa:

"The way Davido influenced his family positively.'

@Cleverlydey4u:

"Everyday rice rice rice, now na rice."

Nikos Babii loses grandfather

Legit.ng had reported that the curvy lady had stated that she has lost her grandfather and she penned a lovely note to celebrate him.

In the post, she also shared several pictures of the fun moment she had with the aged man before his unfortunate demise.

The curvy lady also posted a few chats she shared with the old man when he was alive, as she added that he loved her a lot.

