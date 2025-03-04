Nigerian socialite Sophia Momodu has shared her wish for her daughter, Imade, to know that she’s a baddie

The Real Housewives of Lagos star took to her official Instagram page to share this desire with her numerous fans

Sophia Momodu’s post drew the attention of several netizens who shared their mixed reactions to it

Nigerian socialite, Sophia Momodu, recently admitted that she wanted her daughter, Imade, to know that she was a baddie.

The mum of one who had her daughter for music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, took to her official Instagram page to share this wish.

Nigerians react as Sophia Momodu says she wants Imade to know she's a baddie. Photos: @thesophiamomodu

The Real Housewives of Lagos star posted a series of stunning photos of herself on her social media page and accompanied the snaps with her wish.

Sophia wrote:

“Can’t wait till my daughter is old enough to clock that her mom’s a baddie 🤭💞🌷”

See Sophia’s post below:

Recall that Sophia Momodu was introduced as a surprise cast member on the new season of the RHOL reality show.

Since joining, she has been embroiled in some drama with her other cast members and gained more social media following from fans who appreciate her.

Sophia Momodu shares wish for Imade to know she's a baddie. Photos: @thesophiamomodu / IG

Reactions to Sophia Momodu's baddie wish

Sophia Momodu’s post about wanting her daughter, Imade, to become old enough to know the kind of person she is was met with interesting comments from netizens:

Officialpasumababylover said:

“Yes and that’s PeriodT📌.”

Miss_prettylayo said:

“Too hot to handle 😍😍🔥🔥.”

Royal_diadem15 said:

“It’s everything about her 💖.”

I_am_j_shela said:

“God oluwa this woman this lady iye imade with fashion energy 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Blackgirlmagic_rae said:

“You think she doesn't know???😂”

Bloomingdale07 said:

“Queen Soph of the most high 🩷🩷.. Mama Imade with class.”

Pexcels_concept said:

“D Queen of their two kingdoms, put together! Their mama… Lemmi inform dem, to com n take lectures!”

Prikkymissgates wrote:

“Dusty Wannabee’ might be switching up her shapes like it’s a seasonal trend, but Sophia Momodu? She’s out here with that naturally curvy, flawless body that’s always on point.

"No surgeon required just pure, authentic beauty.💁🏽‍♀️ You can never buy the class and sense of fashion that Sophia has—it’s in her blood. ‘Dusty shadowdwellers stop hiding under OweOwe1's shadow and take notes from a real fashion icon. Some things money and surgery can’t fix—like style and substance.”

Maigumaigu said:

“I'm so happy that many have come the realize that what those bullies kept saying about you via corrupted blogs were false. The RHL made many to see how intelligent and calm you truly are.”

Creamybeki wrote:

“Dear @thesophiamomodu on behalf of all your fans around the globe. We love you, we value you, we appreciate you, we cherish you. Thank you for representing and making us proud. We stock with you for life❤️❤️❤️.”

Quinne_toria said:

“A real baddie 😍.”

Sophia Momodu replies critics

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, came online to fire back at naysayers on social media who criticised her for being a part of the RHOL show.

In a new post on her Instagram handle, she expressed not being bothered if people felt she was not worth being on the project but noted that it was given to her by God.

