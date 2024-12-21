A video of Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke, aka Nikos Babii, has been making the rounds on social media

Nikos, known for her lifestyle vlog and also doubles as the daughter of Osun's state Governor Ademola, was seen sitting at an outdoor space

Wizkid's Ojuelegba was playing in the background, and what Nikos did sparked reactions on social media

Nikos has been on the lips of social media users after a video of her went viral. Nike Adeleke, also Davido's cousin, is a popular internet personality who lives the good life for a living.

Social media users have not stopped talking about a recent video of hers that has gained popularity quickly.

Davido's Cousin Nikos ines to Wizkid's song. Credit: @wizkidayo, @nikos_babii

Source: Instagram

In the clip spotted by Legit.ng, Nikos is seen in an outdoor space, looking great as usual and recording herself on her phone.

Her cousin's rival, Wizkid's song 'Ojuelegba' was busy playing in the background at a low volume. Subconsciously, Nikos began to sway from side to side to the melody but stopped abruptly after realizing she was being recorded and that it was her cousin's rival's song.

Watch the video here:

This clip has now garnered tons of online reactions, with fans sharing their takes.

Netizens react to Nikos' video

Read some reactions below:

@_kreestian:

"She’s giving herself a hard time. It’s not that deep, sis."

@its_sherryontop:

"Heal auntie HEAL!!! "Aiye o le to yẹn"😂😂😂😂."

@soft_252:

"You can’t keep pretending, let it flow 🤪❤️🦅."

@stella_pepperish_:

"Vibe to music my sister forget who sing am 😂😂 music is life."

@emcee_reborn:

"Was that what she told you???"

@ebi.beau:

"Who is she? And why can't she vibe to the song?"

@ugbade_swizz:

"According to wetin wizzy sing for there aye o leto yen."

@koya_kiano:

"Wait… this rivalry touch family members?💀."

@ruthiesizesix:

"It doesn’t mean anything. She can vibe to wizkid songs na."

