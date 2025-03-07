Nigerian internet personality, Toyosi Etim and her husband, Daniel Etim-Effiong, buzzed social media for the umpteenth time

In a recent podcast session, the couple talked about their marriage and the actor’s role with women in movies

This came after Daniel was called out over a romantic scene he acted recently where he was seen kissing an actress

Toyosi Etim-Effiong, wife of actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, has silenced critics by giving her husband the go-ahead to kiss as many actresses as he wants.

Recall that a few weeks ago, several fans expressed concern for Toyosi Etim-Effiong's emotional well-being in light of her husband's romantic scene in a new film with another actress.

Daniel Etim and wife Toyosi discuss his raunchy movie roles. Credit: @etimeffiong

Source: Instagram

The sequences from the recently released film contained warm and touching moments, including the couple enjoying a wet kiss that instantly became a topic of conversation online.

Toyosi appears to have remained unconcerned about her husband's romantic role while chatting with him on her show called "Transparent Talk Show."

According to Toyosi Etim, she has been receiving queries from females about her husband's employment and the roles he is always allotted.

She revealed that many people have asked her about her sentiments and reactions to it.

Toyosi Etim and husband, Daniel Etim trend online. Credit: @etimeffong

Source: Instagram

Responding to the online buzz, Toyosi Etim stated that she has no problem with the number of girls her husband kisses on set, noting that he still goes home to her as his adored wife.

“You are my God-ordained husband. You can kiss as many girls as you like”, Toyosi Etim said.

Watch the video below:

Toyosi Etim and husband Daniel spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mizgerty said:

"Mark my words, when I get married by God's mercy and grace, I'll show you what obsession really looks like."

_bukkybillionaire said:

"I don't get this, it's her husband? Who else should she be obsessed with, your husband? Besides it might even be Daniel that is crazier about her behind closed doors. You people should leave this couple alone nah, is it your obsession?"

vera_nkem_ wrote:

"Love the “Daniel ,you are my husband “😁😁😁,God’s ordained husband,anybody that wants to cry should cry."

adepeju_araoluwa said:

"Honestly love this couple. “Marriage is a ministry of work. You have to keep working to make it work.” Keep working means Be spontaneous, keep evolving in your marriage, communicate freely by talking about everything. It requires ongoing effort, commitment, and dedication from both partners. Just like any other ministry role, marriage demands continuous attention and intentional action. It is not something that thrives on AUTOPILOT."

tamipiriye wrote:

"Emphasis on "God ordained husband!" 🥰😍❤️ I love it! Love on him!!! If it rubs anyone the wrong way, they should find their own husband."

munaworldd wrote:

"Yessss 👏God ordained husband frrrr….yasss she said Wahalurrr she said 😊…..so y worry 🥰🥰🥰….you should kiss bawo ??"

simply_fabulous_clothing reacted:

"Yes🙌🙌🙌.......He is your husband Jorrrr. Ordained from heaven 🙌. Haters should know this and have peace or they should rest in."

Daniel Etim-Effiong's wife blushes over him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyosi blushed over Daniel Etim-Effiong, her man, after she saw a picture of him on the poster of a movie, Oloture.

She noted that she sees her husband regularly and they share the same bed but she can't stop blushing over him.

The wife of the actor has always been open about how much she loves her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng