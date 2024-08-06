Toyosi, the wife of actor Daniel Etim Effiong., has always about how much she loves her husband

It has become a thing for her and she blushed over him again after she saw a picture of him on the poster of a movie Oloture

She noted that she sees her husband regularly and they share the same bed but she can't stop blushing over him

Toyosi Etim-Effiong, the wife of Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, cannot stop loving him and she speaks fondly about him.

Daniel Etim-Effiong's wife Toyosi speaks about how she loves him. Image credit: @the_toyosi

Source: Instagram

In a recent post, she spoke about how she sees him almost every day, sleeps his side on the same bed, and loves up on him.

However, the mother of three said whenever she stumbles on his picture in a Netflix movie Oloture, she still blushes over him.

Some netizens observed how she always spoke about her husband and they noted that it was better he loved her more.

Toyosi is a media entrepreneur and talent agent. She and Daniel are blessed with three children.

See Toyosi's post below:

Fans react to Tosyosi's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Toyosi's below:

@marsh_melow_:

"This one no believe say she go marry a fine man."

@sharon_keduka:

"Loving a man more than he loves you is not healthy sha."

@tukwasi_nwa:

"Finished woman. I love it."

@la_whiteman:

"May the love between these two continue to wax stronger in Jesus' name."

@simply_naza:

"This man no fine for my eye or maybe is just me. I don't like men with opener head."

@the_poshlady:

"I'm yet to see the man hyping her like this o. In every interview, she will leave her achievements & begin to talk about how fine her hubby is. As if he did a favour to her by marrying her."

@symplytherma:

"Omo I’m tired every time I see her name it’s always about her husband. I wish she talks about her accomplishments too cause this woman is big on her own."

