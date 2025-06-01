Nigerians have reacted with mixed feelings to a video of Pastor Jerry Eze of NSPPD playing a huge role on the wedding day of one of his members

A video that surfaced on the internet showed the man of God walking one of his longest-serving choir members down the aisle

The now-viral clip triggered some netizens online, while others found the moment heartwarming

Pastor Jerry Eze of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations Church has found himself making headlines.

The man of God went viral after a video of him walking one of his longest-serving members down the aisle hit the internet and was received with various reactions.

The video showed the cleric being welcomed by the bride’s people, as it appeared she was unaware he would come.

She was taken aback and kept kneeling down, filled with emotion, unable to look up at him.

Fully dressed and ready to be wedded, Pastor Jerry held her hands and walked the emotional bride down the aisle, leaving those around them beaming with joy. It was also reported that Jerry Eze presented the bride with a brand-new car.

While most found the moment priceless, many had concerning questions about her family.

Some asked where her father was, while others knocked the pastor for replacing her dad.

Recall, Pastor Jerry Eze sent a warning to men living in Abuja, and he admonished them to stop preying on ladies.

According to some reports that have gotten to the cleric, some Abuja men do not like to work, and he cautioned them to desist from such behaviour.

He used the opportunity to advise ladies against being desperate and that they should seek the Holy Spirit for counsel to know which partner is the right one.

Peeps slams Pastor Jerry Eze over fresh clip

@obongofcalabar said:

"Beautiful. Incredibly refreshing to watch. There is always a reward in serving."

@beccahs_jewelries said:

"What about her dad??"

@heyarike said:

"All I see is a groom who'd be grateful he married a blessing ❤️."

@harbieberry said:

"Y is he walking her down the aisle. She no get papa?"

@the_jejenation said:

"Man no Dey her family to follow her for the aisle? Just a honest question."

@heyarike said:

@jesdafabrics said:

"I love the way he held both of them...love it, God bless u sir...and a happy new month!"

@mege1028 said:

Loyalty pays… the post says, she is his longest serving choir member, which means, she has always been there from the beginning, before he became Jerry Eze the world knows today… Safe to call her part of his Day1 members.

@chi_n.a.g.o.r.o.m said:

"Papa......❤️ what a man! Ugochi deserves everything she's getting. Good woman!"

@_lily_among_thorns_ said:

"Why is the husband crying? It’s her car o."

Pastor Jerry Eze shares touching childhood memory

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze caused an uproar online after he shared what he did to a woman who once assaulted his late mum.

According to him, the woman used to live in their compound and beat up his mum while he was very young.

Surprisingly, she walked up to him recently, and he revealed what how he reacted via a lengthy post.

